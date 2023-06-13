US: Biden postpones talks with NATO chief after dental work

President Joe Biden has been forced to shuffle public events, including a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, after undergoing a root canal procedure.

Biden is doing "just fine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. She said the process was "routine."

Biden was forced to move a meeting with outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg at the White House to Tuesday. A reception for chiefs of mission was also moved to Tuesday.

The US president had been due to appear at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn at the White House on Monday as well. Vice President Kamala Harris attended the event in his place.

Pain

Biden's personal physician said in a memo that Biden reported pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday.

The president had an initial root canal procedure that day but he reported "further discomfort" Monday morning, physician Kevin O’Connor said.

Biden was under a local anesthetic during the procedure, so there was no need to invoke the 25th Amendment and have Harris serve as acting president, the White House said.

While millions of root canals are completed every year in America, Biden's age, 80, and health have been a concern among voters as he seeks reelection in 2024.

