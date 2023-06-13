  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Silvio Berlusconi
HealthNorth America

US: Biden postpones talks with NATO chief after dental work

12 minutes ago

President Joe Biden has been forced to shuffle public events, including a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, after undergoing a root canal procedure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SUXv
US President Joe Biden
Joe Biden is seeking a second term in 2024Image: Yuri Gripas/abaca/picture alliance

US President Joe Biden was forced to move public events to Tuesday after undergoing a sudden root canal dental procedure on Monday, the White House said.

Biden is doing "just fine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. She said the process was "routine."

Biden was forced to move a meeting with outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg at the White House to Tuesday. A reception for chiefs of mission was also moved to Tuesday.

The US president had been due to appear at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn at the White House on Monday as well. Vice President Kamala Harris attended the event in his place.

Will US voters allow Biden to "finish the job"?

Pain

Biden's personal physician said in a memo that Biden reported pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday.

The president had an initial root canal procedure that day but he reported "further discomfort" Monday morning, physician Kevin O’Connor said.

Biden was under a local anesthetic during the procedure, so there was no need to invoke the 25th Amendment and have Harris serve as acting president, the White House said.

While millions of root canals are completed every year in America, Biden's age, 80, and health have been a concern among voters as he seeks reelection in 2024.

rm/jsi (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Silvio Berlusconi sits in a gold-backed chair

Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

Politics17 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudan | Kämpfe in Khartoum

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24 hour ceasefire

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24 hour ceasefire

Conflicts17 hours ago03:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

A women makes an angry face at a police official

Pakistan: How Khan crackdown imperils women in politics

Pakistan: How Khan crackdown imperils women in politics

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A Ukrainian fan holds up a scarf that reads "glory to Ukraine"

Germany escape with draw against Ukraine in 1,000th match

Germany escape with draw against Ukraine in 1,000th match

Soccer7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frankreich, Serre-Ponçon | Trockenheit | Ein älteres Paar schaut auf den Serre-Ponçon See an der Baie Saint Michel

The French say 'non' to working longer

The French say 'non' to working longer

Politics16 hours ago04:20 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Undated aerial photo shows wildfires burning in Northeast region of British Columbia

How Canada's wildfires really started

How Canada's wildfires really started

Nature and Environment9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

CatastropheJune 11, 202302:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage