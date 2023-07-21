  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Biden nominates first woman to head US Navy

33 minutes ago

Admiral Lisa Franchetti has 38 years of experience in the US Navy and is the current vice chief of operations. However, her nomination goes against the recommendation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UFDZ
Admiral Lisa Franchetti in Korea in 2014
Admiral Lisa Franchetti has commanded at all levels, including a naval destroyer and two stints as an aircraft carrier strike group commanderImage: Yonhap/picture alliance

President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, a senior administration official said on Friday.

She would be the first woman to head the Navy and the first to be a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

She would be the second woman head a brach of the US military after Coast Guard chief Admiral Linda Fagan, who was also nominated by Biden last year.

"Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas," Biden said in a statement.

Who is Lisa Franchetti?

Franchetti currently serves as vice chief of operations for the Navy.

A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that Biden chose her based on the broad scope of her 38-year experience that gives her deep knowledge in budgeting and running the department.

Franchetti is a surface warfare officer who has commanded at all levels, including a naval destroyer and two stints as an aircraft carrier strike group commander.

She is also the second woman in the US Navy to be promoted to four-star admiral.

The official said Biden also understands the significance of Franchetti as the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and believes that she will inspire both women and men in the navy.

Defense Secretary's pick nominated for different position

Biden's decision to tap Franchetti goes against the recommendation of his Pentagon chief, but he is selecting an officer whom some insiders had considered the top choice for the job.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had recommended that Biden select Admiral Samuel Paparo, the current commander of the Navy's Pacific Fleet.

However, Biden is instead nominating Paparo to lead Indo-Pacific Command.

Biden 'guarantees' US backing for NATO

zc/wmr (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A PLA Navy tugboat sails in the Taiwan Strait, past tourists on Pingtan island, the closest point to Taiwan, in China's southeast Fujian province on April 7

China combat drone circles Taiwan, US aircraft transits area

China combat drone circles Taiwan, US aircraft transits area

Tensions are running high in the Taiwan Strait, as Taipei detected dozens of Chinese warplanes and vessels around the island. A US maritime patrol plane transiting the strait drew condemnation from Beijing.
ConflictsApril 28, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of Belarus fighters train with a Wagner mercenary at the Belarus town of Osipovchi

Ukraine updates: Putin warns Poland not to attack Belarus

Conflicts23 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An injured migrant lying on a matress

EU-Tunisia migration deal: Encouraging the people smugglers?

EU-Tunisia migration deal: Encouraging the people smugglers?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Talha, who wants to leave Pakistan through illegal means, with an agent, in Rawalpindi city

Pakistan to Europe: Immigration through illegal means

Pakistan to Europe: Immigration through illegal means

Migration12 minutes ago05:26 min
More from Asia

Germany

Lion in Osnabrück zoo looking out of a window of his den

Lions, tigers, snakes: Exotic pets in German households

Lions, tigers, snakes: Exotic pets in German households

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A sign that forbids tourists from smoking weed in Dutch.

How Amsterdam wants to change its image

How Amsterdam wants to change its image

Travel4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Literature4 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage