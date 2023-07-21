US: Biden nominates first woman to head US Navy

Admiral Lisa Franchetti has 38 years of experience in the US Navy and is the current vice chief of operations. However, her nomination goes against the recommendation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, a senior administration official said on Friday.

She would be the first woman to head the Navy and the first to be a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

She would be the second woman head a brach of the US military after Coast Guard chief Admiral Linda Fagan, who was also nominated by Biden last year.

"Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas," Biden said in a statement.

Who is Lisa Franchetti?

Franchetti currently serves as vice chief of operations for the Navy.

A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that Biden chose her based on the broad scope of her 38-year experience that gives her deep knowledge in budgeting and running the department.

Franchetti is a surface warfare officer who has commanded at all levels, including a naval destroyer and two stints as an aircraft carrier strike group commander.

She is also the second woman in the US Navy to be promoted to four-star admiral.

The official said Biden also understands the significance of Franchetti as the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and believes that she will inspire both women and men in the navy.

Defense Secretary's pick nominated for different position

Biden's decision to tap Franchetti goes against the recommendation of his Pentagon chief, but he is selecting an officer whom some insiders had considered the top choice for the job.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had recommended that Biden select Admiral Samuel Paparo, the current commander of the Navy's Pacific Fleet.

However, Biden is instead nominating Paparo to lead Indo-Pacific Command.

Biden 'guarantees' US backing for NATO To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

zc/wmr (AP, Reuters)