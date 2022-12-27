  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather events
A street covered in snow at night as snow continues to fall in Buffalo
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the storm was the worst weather event to hit Buffalo since 1977Image: Joed Viera/AFP
CatastropheUnited States of America

US: Biden approves aid for New York after heavy blizzard

10 minutes ago

Biden has authorized FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts at the epicenter of a snow storm that has killed more than 27 people in Buffalo, New York.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LRZW

US President Joe Biden announced federal disaster relief for New York state on Monday after a severe winter storm left at least 27 people dead in the Buffalo area and thousands more without power.

Specifically, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized to coordinate efforts in the greater Buffalo metro area.

Biden spoke with Governor Kathy Hochul late on Monday night to offer "the full force of the federal government" to support emergency efforts in the state.

"My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill's prayers," Biden tweeted earlier in the day.

A 'once-in-a-lifetime' storm

More than 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow fell on western New York state in what Hochul has called "an epic, once-in-a-lifetime" catastrophe.

Hundreds of National Guard troops were deployed to assist emergency personnel on Monday. However, roads remain littered with cars and even plows burred under snow, complicating rescue efforts.

Hochul said the wild weather go down in history as "the Blizzard of '22" and added that it is "way too early to say this is at its completion."

Local officials ranked it as the worst Buffalo-area snowstorm since a 1977 blizzard that killed nearly 30 people.

Authorities probe flight chaos

Other parts of the US are also being battered by the wild winter storm, which has left as many as 60 people dead nationwide.

Snow, wind and freezing temperatures forced the cancellation of some 15,000 US flights in recent days, including more than 3,800 on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com.

However, late on Monday, the US Department of Transportation said it would investigate the "unacceptable" number of Southwest Airlines flights that had been cancelled or delayed to determine if they were in the airline's control.

zc/ar (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kanada Ottawa Wintersturm Radfahrer

Worst is over but woes from deadly storm continue

Worst is over but woes from deadly storm continue

The death toll is expected to rise further, many homes are still without power and even snowplows are still getting stuck on blocked roads.
Climate8 hours ago01:39 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A street covered in snow at night as snow continues to fall in Buffalo

US: Biden approves aid for New York after heavy blizzard

Catastrophe10 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view over Berbera Port from the distance with gantry cranes

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

Business19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Filipino seafarers (right) applying for jobs at the maritime agency in Manila, Philippines

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

ACHTUNG Sperrfrist 24.12.2022 00 Uhr / Steinmeier Weihnachtsansprache 2022

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

PoliticsDecember 25, 202202:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

Trains at Frankfurt Main Station in the morning

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business18 hours ago10 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women soccer fans at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man skis following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

ClimateDecember 26, 202201:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage