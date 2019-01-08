US attorney general nominee William Barr asserts independence from Trump

US President Donald Trump's nominee for US attorney general, William Barr, on Tuesday told lawmakers that he believed Russia had meddled in the 2016 US presidential election.

Speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing, Barr said he did not think Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump and Moscow was a "witch hunt" as Trump has often described it.

"I don't believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt," Barr said.

Barr is expected to win confirmation in the Republican-controlled Senate to serve as the nation's top law enforcement officer, which would put him in charge of Mueller's investigation.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Democrats in the dark Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline All eyes on Russia At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline 'Russia, if you're listening' On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Wikileaks targets Clinton Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline CIA, FBI investigations In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russian government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Donald and Vladmir Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Obama expels diplomats At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny having a role in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



'I will not be bullied'

Barr's comments appeared to pointedly separate himself from Trump's views in what has been seen as an effort to reassure Democrats that he is not a Trump loyalist.

There has been some concert from Democrats over a memo Barr wrote to the US Justice Department before his nomination, in which he criticized part of Mueller's investigation.

Barr told senators on Tuesday he was only trying to warn Justice Department officials against "stretching a statute" to conclude that the president had obstructed justice.

"I will not be bullied into doing anything that I think is wrong, whether it be by editorial boards, Congress or the president," Barr told senators on the Judiciary Committee.

Barr who is 68 years old and partially retired said: "I feel that I'm in a position in life where I can do the right thing and not really care about the consequences."

Mueller investigation 'vitally important'

Barr told lawmakers he would consult with ethics officials on whether he would need to recuse because of the memo, but that the decision would ultimately be his. He also revealed having discussed Mueller with Trump during a meeting in 2017 when Barr declined to join his legal team

Mueller is due to submit a final report to the attorney general, prompting concern from some Democrats that the Trump administration will try to meddle with his findings.

Barr said he would not let Trump make changes to the report and would make public as many of Mueller's findings as possible.

Barr said "it is vitally important" that Mueller's allowed to complete his investigation and that Congress and the public should learn the results.

He also insisted that Trump never sought any promises, assurances or commitments before selecting him to be the country's chief law enforcement officer.

