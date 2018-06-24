 US approves first marijuana-based medicine | News | DW | 26.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US approves first marijuana-based medicine

A cannabis-based drug may soon be available to treat extreme forms of childhood epilepsy. Before sales begin, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) must reclassify the cannabis compound CBD as having medical properties.

A medical marijuana plant (Getty Images/AFP/L. Hagberg)

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on Monday approved the first marijuana-derived drug to enter the US market – a medication to treat two rare and severe forms of childhood epilepsy.

Epidiolex, made by British biopharma company GW Pharmaceuticals, uses purified cannabidiol (CBD), which is one of more than 80 active compounds in the cannabis plant.

Read more: 5 facts about cannabis laws in Germany

It contains less than 0.1 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component that makes people high.

The drug's effectiveness was studied in clinical trials with 516 patients and when taken with other medications, Epidiolex was shown to be effective in reducing the frequency of seizures when compared with placebo.

Watch video 01:47
Now live
01:47 mins.

No longer just a drug, cannabis is becoming a major market

'An important medical advance'

USFDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the approval of the drug was "an important medical advance."

"But it's also important to note that this is not an approval of marijuana or all of its components. This is the approval of one specific CBD medication for a specific use," Gottlieb said.

Read more: Is Trump giving the EU higher drug prices too?

 "And it was based on well-controlled clinical trials evaluating the use of this compound in the treatment of a specific condition," he continued.

Epidiolex is approved to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome in patients two years and older, the FDA said. Both forms of epilepsy cause severe seizures.

The approval comes as the cases of a number of children have been highlighted in the UK, where the Home Office has the power to regulate medicine. After considerable public pressure, the Home Secretary used an "exceptional power" to enable a 12-year-old boy to be treated with a batch of a banned drug that had been seized from the boy's mother on her return from Canada to the UK. The six-month supply can be used to treat the boy's seizures, which, without the medication, could number up to 100 a day.

DEA approval needed

Before sales of Epidiolex can begin, the DEA must formally reclassify CBD into a different category of drugs that have federal medical approval.

The DEA sorts chemicals into five categories based on the potential for abuse. Schedule 1 substances such as marijuana and heroin are considered to be the most deadly, and deemed to have no medical benefit at all. The DEA's decision is expected to be made within 90 days.

A total of 30 US states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico allow the use of medical marijuana in some form, according to the US National Conference of State Legislatures.

The approval of Epidiolex comes a week after Canada legalized recreational marijuana use.

Watch video 01:55
Now live
01:55 mins.

Autism and Cannabis

law/jm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Canada legalizes recreational marijuana use

Canada's Senate has passed a landmark law, known as the Cannabis Act, legalizing recreational marijuana use. Canadians will have to wait until September at the earliest, however, before they can buy the drug legally. (20.06.2018)  

Is Trump giving the EU higher drug prices too?

Soaring drug prices keep Americans sick. Donald Trump's new plan aims to bring down domestic costs at the expense of Europeans, but is the EU really to blame? Lindsey Rae Gjording reports from New York. (01.06.2018)  

Cannabis: German police union advocates legalization

The head of the German police trade union BDK has said cannabis prohibition has proven "neither intelligent nor expedient." Andre Schulz has called for better methods to restrict consumption, but one taboo should remain. (05.02.2018)  

Ganja or guns: Germans forced to choose between medicinal marijuana and firearms

A Munich court has ruled that anyone with a prescription for medicinal marijuana must give up the right to own firearms. The judge ruled that anyone owning guns must be in a condition to handle them cautiously. (31.01.2018)  

Germany court stops tendering process for medical marijuana

A court has halted the bidding process for firms to grow cannabis plants that would be used medicinally in Germany. The ruling comes as Germany struggles to meet demand for cannabis on prescription. (29.03.2018)  

California legalizes recreational cannabis use

The US state of California rang in the new year on a high, becoming the largest regulated market for marijuana. Adults aged over 21 can now possess up to one ounce (28 grams) of pot and grow up to six plants at home. (01.01.2018)  

5 facts about cannabis laws in Germany

Cannabis is illegal in Germany, but there are exceptions to the rule. DW looks at what's legal and what isn't when it comes to the private consumption of pot — plus, who says it's high time to legalize marijuana? (10.03.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Recreational cannabis officially legal in California  

Autism and Cannabis  

No longer just a drug, cannabis is becoming a major market  

Related content

UK Billy Caldwell und seine Mutter Charlotte Caldwell in London

Cannabis oil returned to UK boy Billy Caldwell after hospitalization 16.06.2018

An epileptic boy suffered heavy seizures and was hospitalized after UK customs officers seized medicinal cannabis oil from his mother. The case sparked outrage and prompted Home Secretary Sajid Javid to intervene.

Symbolbild Cannabis und Schmerztherapie in Deutschland

Inside Europe: The benefits and challenges of medical cannabis 22.06.2018

Portugal's parliament has just approved a bill to legalize marijuana-based medicines. Dr Garret McGovern is a member of a group of medical addiction experts aiming to promote sensible drug policies, and is director of the Priority Medical Clinic, a private addiction treatment program in Dublin, Ireland. Keith Walker asked him about the situation with medical cannabis in Europe.

Kanada National Marijuana Day in Ottawa

Canada legalizes recreational marijuana use 20.06.2018

Canada's Senate has passed a landmark law, known as the Cannabis Act, legalizing recreational marijuana use. Canadians will have to wait until September at the earliest, however, before they can buy the drug legally.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 