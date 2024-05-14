US announces higher China tariffs, including 100% for EVs

The US has announced a series of increased tariffs on goods in various key sectors hailing from China. Semiconductors, solar cells, batteries, electric vehicles and some minerals are among the affected items.

The White House said on Tuesday that it was increasing tariffs for goods from China worth some $18 billion (roughly €16.5 billion), calling it a response to Beijing's "unfair" trade practices.

"China's unfair trade practices concerning technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation are threatening American businesses and workers," the White House said . "China is also flooding global markets with artificially low-priced exports."

What's being subjected to more tariffs?

Perhaps the most notable and sharpest increase was for Chinese-built electric vehicles.

The tariff will increase from 25% to 100% for these, plus some other extra costs, with the White House citing "extensive subsidies and non-market practices leading to substantial risks of overcapacity" as its rationale.

Semiconductors, batteries and battery packs, some steel and aluminium products, various minerals and ores from manganese to cobalt, and radioactive substances were among the other items set to face increased import costs.

Some of the restrictions will be implemented this year, according to the US government, while others — such as doubling semiconductor tariffs from 25% to 50% — will be phased in gradually by 2025.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/rm (AFP, AP, Reuters)