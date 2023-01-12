  1. Skip to content
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speak during a news conference
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speak during a news conferenceImage: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US and Japan boost security cooperation

46 minutes ago

The United States said attacks in space would invoke its defense agreement with Japan and announced it would be sending a more agile Marine unit to its ally.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M2a9

The United States and Japan plan to boost military and security cooperation as their top national security officials held talks on Wednesday.

Weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up defense spending, Japan sent its defense and foreign ministers to Washington for talks on updating the decadesold alliance.

The officials unveiled plans to strengthen the alliance to help counter threats from North Korea and China, which they called the greatest challenge in the region.

"We agree that the PRC (People's Republic of China) is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we, our allies and partners face," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a four-way news conference with the Japanese ministers, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the United States and Japan together have "a vision of a modernized alliance to acquire the posture to win in the new era of strategic competition."

Attacks from space

As China makes rapid advances in satellites, Blinken said that Washington and Tokyo agreed that attacks "to, from or within space" could invoke Article Five of their mutual defense treaty — which considers an attack on either of the two countries an attack on both.

Blinken also said the two nations tried to deepen cooperation "across all realms," including space, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

Japan, South Korea put new focus on militaries

US troops presence in Okinawa

The top officials also agreed to adjust the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa.

The changes in the deployment on Okinawa will transform the 12th Marine Regiment into a smaller, more rapidly mobile unit: the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, which will be designed to be better able and equipped to fight an adversary.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the unit would be in place by 2025 from a reorganization of an existing artillery regiment.

New runways 

Prior to the meeting, Japan's Defense Ministry also announced it was ready to start constructing a pair of runways on the small southern island of Mageshima, where the two militaries are to conduct joint exercises.

Wednesday's discussions are set to be followed by a meeting on Friday between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at which they will underscore the importance of the relationship.

dh/fb (AP, AFP)

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands next to a Japanese flag

Japan's beefed-up defense stance rattles its neighbors

Japan's beefed-up defense stance rattles its neighbors

China, North Korea and Russia have lined up to criticize Tokyo's decision to increase defense spending and develop an attack capability. One of Japan's nominal partners in the region has also expressed concern.
ConflictsDecember 26, 2022
: A man with a bicycle can be seen crossing the transportation train tracks in front of the ruins of a salt mine in Soledar

Ukraine updates: Soledar's fate unclear amid heavy fighting

Conflicts16 hours ago
