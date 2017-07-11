US and Arab diplomats meet in Israel amid Iran tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is being joined Sunday by the foreign ministers of Israel and its Arab allies for a special two-day summit organized by the Israeli government amid signs of a potential breakthrough on reviving the international nuclear deal with Iran.

What do we know so far about the summit?

The six-nation talks at Sde Boker, a settlement in the Negev Desert, have been hailed as "historic," by Israel, after it normalized diplomatic relations with Bahrain and the UAE. The war in Ukraine and Israeli-Palestinian relations are also on the agenda.

In addition to Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, their counterparts from Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt will attend the summit.

All four Arab countries are considered moderate Sunni Muslim nations that have deep concerns about Shiite Iran gaining more power in the Middle East.

Blinken is expected to try and allay fears over the possible renewal of the Iran nuclear deal, which Israel fiercely opposes.

Officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal was signed in 2015, placing curbs on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief. It began to unravel in 2018 when the US under former President Donald Trump pulled out.

The US under President Joe Biden has been working to restore the deal, and Blinken said Sunday that it is the "best way to put Iran's program back in the box it was in.''

Concerns over new deal with Iran

Opponents of the nuclear deal say sanctions relief only served to enrich Tehran, while giving the country time to covertly develop nuclear weapons.

"When it comes to the most important element, we see eye-to-eye,'' Blinken told a news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem. "We are both committed, both determined that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon."

Lapid said although Israel and the US will continue to work together to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, Israel would not hesitate to take unilateral action against Tehran.

"From our point of view the Iranian threat is not theoretical. The Iranians want to destroy Israel. They will not succeed, we will not let them," Lapid said.

What is the status of the Iran deal?

Whether the deal will be renewed remains unclear. Talks in Vienna broke off earlier this month, complicated by Russia's war in Ukraine, and Moscow demanding that its trade with Iran be exempted from Western sanctions in a new deal package.

Tehran has also demanded the US lift the terrorist designation on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, there were signs this week that Russia and Iran would be more flexible on these demands.

Speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar Sunday, EU foreign policy chief Joesep Borell said a deal with Iran could be renewed "within days."

However, at the same event, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said Sunday he was not confident a deal would go through anytime soon.

"In any negotiations, when there's issues that remain open for so long, it tells you something about how hard it is to bridge the gap," he said.

