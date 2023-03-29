  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
The International Court of Justice in the Hague
ICJ opinions are frequently considered by national courts and hold substantial moral and legal weightImage: Peter Dejong/AP Photo/picture alliance
Climate

UN passes landmark resolution for climate justice

57 minutes ago

The resolution calls on the ICJ to lay out nations' obligations for protecting Earth's climate, and the legal consequences they face if they don't.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PSWO

The United Nations (UN) passed a landmark resolution on Wednesday that urges the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to outline nations' legal obligations related to curbing climate change disasters and their impacts on vulnerable communities.

The resolution — which was co-sponsored by some 132 countries — was adopted by consensus. 

Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau called it "a win for climate justice of epic proportions."

Journal Reporter - Vanuatu after the Cyclone

Who proposed the resolution?

The government of Vanuatu started lobbying for the measure in 2021, after a campaign initiated by a group of students from a Fiji university in 2019.

Vanuatu, a small archipelago of about 319,000 people, is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Its future is threatened by rising sea levels. The island nation has faced a string of recent disasters including back-to-back Category 4 cyclones, leaving thousands of citizens homeless.

 Cynthia Houniuhi, leader of the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change group, hailed the adoption of the resolution.

"This was an opportunity to do something bigger than ourselves, bigger than our fears, something important for our future," she said.

UN Secretary-General: 'Humanity is on thin ice'

What does it mean for climate action?

The resolution calls on the ICJ to lay out nations' obligations for protecting Earth's climate, and the legal consequences they face if they don't.

The court's opinion would be non-binding, but Vanuatu and supporters hope the forthcoming opinion, expected in about two years, will encourage governments to accelerate their climate action.

ICJ opinions are frequently considered by national courts and hold substantial moral and legal weight.

The adoption sends "a loud and clear message not only around the world but far into the future," Kalsakau said.

Rising temperatures

Why was the resolution proposed?

As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to aim to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) with an upper limit of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F). But governments have no legal obligation under the 2015 deal to meet their carbon emission reduction targets. 

Supporters of the new resolution hope other instruments, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, could offer pathways for enforcement.

The UN's panel of climate experts (IPCC) also warned a week earlier that immediate climate action was needed due to rising global average temperatures.

They warned that the temperature levels could reach 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial era by 2030-2035.

The new resolution would pave the way for "bolder and stronger climate action that our world so desperately needs," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

aa/sri  (Reuters, ap, afp)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Wind turbines over field with coal plant in the distance

What are the next steps as the Paris Agreement comes into force?

What are the next steps as the Paris Agreement comes into force?

It's a historic moment: The Paris climate agreement will come into force at lightning speed, in less than a year. But what needs to happen over the months and years to come, if we are to get a handle on global warming?
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 6, 2016
Sun rays glare into from behind a thermometer showing over 40 degrees Celcius

Degrees of danger: What will the world look like if we miss our climate targets?

Degrees of danger: What will the world look like if we miss our climate targets?

With the plans currently on the table, we are gearing up for an increase of 2.7 degrees Celsius. That would be much worse for the planet than adhering to the agreed-upon Paris goal of 1.5 C.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 12, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Bachmut | Soldat der Wagner Gruppe

Ukraine updates: Bakhmut battle 'badly damaged' Wagner group

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters throw stones at riot police

Violence and protests on Kenya's streets

Violence and protests on Kenya's streets

Politics13 hours ago7 images
More from Africa

Asia

Ma Ying-jeou surrounded by microphones speaking before leaving for Shanghai

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German passport resting atop pile of other generic passports

Is Germany's new 'green card' a real opportunity?

Is Germany's new 'green card' a real opportunity?

Politics4 hours ago03:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Large protest with Israeli flags in Jerusalem

Israel: Critics skeptical as judicial overhaul put on pause

Israel: Critics skeptical as judicial overhaul put on pause

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration16 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage