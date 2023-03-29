UN passes landmark resolution for climate justice

Cynthia Houniuhi, leader of the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change group, hailed the adoption of the resolution.
"This was an opportunity to do something bigger than ourselves, bigger than our fears, something important for our future," she said.
UN Secretary-General: 'Humanity is on thin ice'
What does it mean for climate action?
The resolution calls on the ICJ to lay out nations' obligations for protecting Earth's climate, and the legal consequences they face if they don't.
The court's opinion would be non-binding, but Vanuatu and supporters hope the forthcoming opinion, expected in about two years, will encourage governments to accelerate their climate action.
ICJ opinions are frequently considered by national courts and hold substantial moral and legal weight.
The adoption sends "a loud and clear message not only around the world but far into the future," Kalsakau said.
Rising temperatures
Why was the resolution proposed?
As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to aim to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) with an upper limit of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F). But governments have no legal obligation under the 2015 deal to meet their carbon emission reduction targets.
Supporters of the new resolution hope other instruments, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, could offer pathways for enforcement.