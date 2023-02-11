Union Berlin hot on Bayern's tail after RB Leipzig comeback

When Union Berlin started the season well, most assumed they'd drop off soon. But that didn't happen. And it's still not happened, as Union made it five wins from five in 2023 after a comeback win over RB Leipzig.

There were significant stretches of this 2-1 win, where Union Berlin looked second best, as RB Leipzig threatened to overwhelm their opponents, despite missing Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo. But this is not a team that gives up easily. Not in a game and not, it seems, in an unlikely title race.

Marco Rose's side offer threats from all over the pitch and have scored at least once in every game since September. But even so, the source of the opener was some surprise, with fullback Benjamin Henrichs cutting inside and unleashing a fierce, rising strike that Frederik Ronnow couldn't deal with.

The goal opened the game up, with Union trying to raise the tempo and Leipzig sensing the chance to pick them off.

But Urs Fischer's side held firm until Janik Haberer suddenly fired them level. A loose ball fell to the midfielder on the volley and his connection was as clean as they come, the ball flying in to the top corner at speed.

If it was Haberer's brilliance that earned Union parity, it was Mohamed Simakan's brainlessness that handed them the lead. As the ball bounced scruffily around the area, the French defender leant in to it with his arm, giving Robin Knoche the chance to fire home from the spot.

Simakan was immediately withdrawn, and one of his replacements, long-serving striker Yussuf Poulsen, thought he'd rescued a point with 10 minutes remaining, only to see it ruled out by the VAR.

No one could deny the visitors another famous victory in an unforgettable season that sees them sit a point behind Bayern Munich, and six ahead of Saturday's opponents in fifth, with 20 games played. After 10 titles in a row, anyone with a passing interest in the Bundesliga struggles to see a different winner than Bayern. Except, perhaps, anyone associated with Union Berlin.

