UNICEF: Gaza faces 'an explosion in preventable child death'

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesUNICEF: Gaza faces 'an explosion in preventable child death'
Elena Gyldenkerne02/20/2024February 20, 2024Without access to humanitarian aid, acute malnutrition will ravage 10,000 Gaza children under five years old, warns the UN agency for children. Hunger and disease have reportedly risen sharply in the besieged Gaza Strip.