UNICEF: Gaza faces 'an explosion in preventable child death'

Elena Gyldenkerne
February 20, 2024

Without access to humanitarian aid, acute malnutrition will ravage 10,000 Gaza children under five years old, warns the UN agency for children. Hunger and disease have reportedly risen sharply in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across Gaza
