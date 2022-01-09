Underwater drones to inspect offshore wind farms

Nature and EnvironmentEuropeUnderwater drones to inspect offshore wind farmsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentEuropeJürgen Schneider09/01/2022September 1, 2022Engineers in the United Kingdom are developing a remotely operated submersible drone set to be a game-changer for the offshore wind industry. It is expected to take over the work of divers in inspections and maintenance.https://p.dw.com/p/4GGXBAdvertisement