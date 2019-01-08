 Uncovering forgotten female artists: French archive aims to rewrite art history | Arts | DW | 17.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

Uncovering forgotten female artists: French archive aims to rewrite art history

Female artists are still often overshadowed by their male colleagues, with many unknown or forgotten to history. But a French non-profit wants to change that with a new archive, to "bring visibility to women artists."

Screenshot of awarewomenartists.com (awarewomenartists.com)

Back in 2009, Camille Morineau, then a curator at the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris, felt it was time to stage an art exhibition devoted solely to women — a first for the modern art museum.

But the show, entitled elles@centrepompidou, was anything but easy to put together. Morineau was hard-pressed to find information on the female artists whose works were owned by the museum — biographical information, details about their works or even the art movements these women belonged to.

Read more: Anni Albers retrospective celebrates Bauhaus pioneer

A 'scandalous' underestimation

Preparing for the show, Morineau realized how much women have been underestimated by art historians. "There was a lot even I didn't know, although I am an expert in 20th century art," she told DW. "I thought to myself, that is scandalous."

Camille Morineau (Christophe Beauregard)

'There is no reason why women should have a weaker artistic bent than men': Morineau

That realization would eventually give birth to a tool that would allow anyone to access information about female artists — "AWARE: Archives of Women Artists, Research & Exhibition," founded in 2014.

Along with six other women, Morineau started the Paris-based international non-profit organization to "bring visibility to women artists," as the group puts it on their website.

Morineau is convinced that having information about the existence of female artists, about their lives and works, will finally get them out of the shadow of their male colleagues. "Historians work with archives, and when they find new archives, that changes the narrative," she said.

No lack of female artists

The documentation center on Boulevard Saint-Germain has about 1,600 monographs, exhibition catalogs and essays on female artists. Online archives offer more than 400 entries on visual artists around the world, with the plan to add 150-200 more each year.

That number could be multiplied by the hundreds, said AWARE's Hanna Alkema — it's hard to say how many female artists remain undiscovered. Research, she said, comes up with new names every time.

There are two conditions for acceptance into the online catalog: the woman must have been born between 1860 and 1972, and must have been recognized as an artist by an institution during her lifetime.

AWARE has made exceptions, however. Alkema pointed out that some female artists were able to have a career, but were never officially recognized in their lifetime.

  • Alice Schwarzer (picture-alliance/rtn - radio tele nord)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Alice Schwarzer (*1942)

    In fall 1975, Schwarzer released her book "The Little Difference and Its Huge Consequences," in which she analyzes sex as a power play between men and women. It became a bestseller, making Alice Schwarzer the best-known and most divisive feminist in Germany. She has been publishing "Emma" since 1977. Here's a look at women who have preceded and succeeded Schwarzer in the fight for equality.

  • Olympe de Gouges (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Olympe de Gouges (1748-1793)

    The French revolutionary was a pioneer in the struggle for women's rights. In 1791, Olympe de Gouges wrote a "Declaration of the Rights of Woman and the Female Citizen" in response to the 1789 declaration of human and civil rights, which didn't take women into account. In her text, she wrote that women are born free and are equal to men in all of their rights.

  • Sojourner Truth (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Sojourner Truth (1797-1883)

    Activist Sojourner Truth made a connection between the rights of slaves in the United States and those of women. She campaigned for both the abolition of slavery and women's suffrage. Her speech "And ain't I a woman?" which she held at a women's rights convention in Ohio in 1851, went down in the history books.

  • Louise Otto-Peters (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Louise Otto-Peters (1819-1895)

    Louise Otto-Peters is considered the founder of the German women's rights movement. In 1843, she became famous for saying, "The participation of women in the interests of the state is not a right, but a duty." Otto-Peters co-founded Germany's first feminist organization, the Allgemeiner Deutscher Frauenverein, in 1865.

  • Hedwig Dohm (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Hedwig Dohm (1831-1919)

    In 1874, she wrote "The Scientific Emancipation of Women." Hedwig Dohm called for women's suffrage and unrestricted access to universities, making her a radical pioneer of the German feminist movement. According to her motto "Human rights know no gender," Dohm demanded equality across the board.

  • Suffragette Emily Davison (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Emily Davison (1872-1913)

    British sufragette Emily Davison was arrested eight times. The activist sometimes resorted to violent protests in her campaign for women's rights. She was a member of the Women's Social and Political Union, which was founded in 1903. Its motto was, "Deeds, not words." Ultimately, Davison died a martyr. In an effort to draw attention to her cause during a horse race, she was trampled to death.

  • Simone de Beauvoir Schriftstellerin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Simone de Beauvoir (1908-1968)

    Simone de Beauvoir's 1949 work "The Second Sex" is a milestone of feminist literature. In it, she famously wrote, "One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman." Well ahead of her time, she was among the first to assert the thesis that gender is not a biological fact.

  • Friedan Feminism (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Betty Friedan (1921-2006)

    In her work "The Feminine Mystique," Betty Friedan criticized the reduction of women to mothers and housewives. It was published in 1963 and she became an activist in the American feminist movement. In 1966, she and 27 other women founded the National Organization for Women. She would go on to spend her life fighting for gender equality.

  • Judith Butler (European Graduate School)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Judith Butler (*1956)

    The deconstruction of gender is the central theme of Judith Butler's work "Gender Trouble" from 1990. Her thesis is that both our learned gender and our biological sex are socially construed and our gender identity is a performance. The American philosopher became a pioneer of feminist theory in the 1990s.

  • Mozn Hassan (Right Livelihood Award/M. Mohie )

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Mozn Hassan (*1979)

    Mozn Hassan and her organization Nazra for Feminist Studies have fought for women's rights in Egypt since 2007. During the Arab Spring, Nazra made sure that sexual harassment became a statutory offense. In 2016, the feminist activist Hassan received the Right Livelihood Award — also known as the Alternative Nobel Prize — for her work.

  • Laurie Penny (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Laurie Penny (*1986)

    Laurie Penny of Britain is considered one of the most significant feminists of our time. Her works "Meat Market" and "Unspeakable Things" criticize the sexualization and sexual suppression of women and the idea of romantic love. Penny works as a columnist and journalist for "The Guardian," "the Independent," "New Statesman" and others.

  • Margarete Stokowski (Rowohlt Verlag)

    Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

    Margarete Stokowski (*1986)

    She is also known as the "German Laurie Penny." Margarete Stokowski's debut book "Untenrum frei" ("Free down below") discusses power, mechanisms of sexual suppression, gender roles assigned be society and how small freedoms relate to larger liberties. The "Spiegel" columnist's main thesis is that we can't be free at the top if we're not free down below — and vice versa.

    Author: Lina Friedrich (kbm)


More diversity

Besides well-known artists including Cindy Sherman, Agnes Varda and Sonia Delaunay — it took half a century for the latter to finally be recognized as an artist in her own right, and not just as the wife of famous Robert Delauney — the catalog lists many unknown or forgotten female artists: Vera Pagava, Egypt's Gazbia Sirry and Marion Baruch, of Romania.

Sonia Delaunay (picture-alliance/dpa)

Delaunay, known for her abstract paintings, was a major figure in the Art Deco movement

With about 71 percent of the artists in the archives currently representing Western countries, the organization is keen on creating more diversity. That takes time, and it's not always an easy task from France.

AWARE is planning to build a worldwide correspondent network to help find female artists in Asia, Africa, the Mideast and Latin America — a particular focus in 2019 — and provide the public with information on their lives and works, Alkema said. 

Apart from its online presence and the documentation center, AWARE offers museum tours pointing out female artists, panel discussions in cooperation with universities, its own publications and an annual award recognizing two artists. Funding comes from, among others, the French Culture Ministry and Fondation Chanel.

Read more: Women artists push gender boundaries in 'Facing India'

'Same brains, same neurons, same biology'

"For centuries, art exhibitions were exhibitions of art by men — and no one noticed," Morineau said. She noted, however, that in recent years that has begun to change, as awareness of that discrimination has increased.

People become artists because they are driven, she said. "There is no reason why women should have a weaker artistic bent than men; they have the same brains, the same neurons and more or less the same biology.

"It's like a mathematical formula, on that now needs to be proven again," she added. With AWARE, she is intent on contributing to that process.

Watch video 26:04
Now live
26:04 mins.

Arts.21 - Three exceptional female artists

DW recommends

A new image of women: Golden Girls 2.0

From Angela Merkel and Anna Wintour to Brigitte Macron: They are over 60, female and the pioneers of a new image of women. Yet their generation also faces great challenges. (13.05.2017)  

Germany's most famous women's rights activist Alice Schwarzer at 75

She has spent her life fighting for women's equal rights, writing and publishing the magazine "Emma." A look at the life of Alice Schwarzer, Germany's best known — and most controversial — feminist, as she turns 75. (01.12.2017)  

Anni Albers retrospective celebrates Bauhaus pioneer

Groundbreaking textile artist Anni Albers is among numerous women who studied at the storied Bauhaus art school. But unlike its leading men, she is little remembered. Her work is now being rediscovered in Düsseldorf. (08.06.2018)  

Women artists push gender boundaries in 'Facing India'

Life is tough for women in India. At the Wolfsburg art museum, six female artists give visitors a glimpse as to how they see their country in "Facing India," a show of protest against India's patriarchal society. (07.05.2018)  

A sex symbol turned political activist: Jane Fonda at 80

The actress, fitness star and activist celebrated with a fundraising gala. Thought she might be gardening by this age, she is "back on the barricades" instead, fighting for equal rights, among other things. (21.12.2017)  

Famous feminists and the struggle for equality

As Germany's feminist activist Alice Schwarzer turns 75, we look at women who've fought for equality. (01.12.2017)  

Women artists redefining 'virtual normality'

An exhibition in Leipzig shows how artists from the Tumblr and Instagram generation use the internet and social media to reflect on the ideals of female beauty. Here's a preview of some of the works on show. (11.01.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Arts.21 - Three exceptional female artists  

Related content

Ausstellung Das Auto in der Kunst der Kunsthalle Emden. 15.07. bis 05.11.2017

Need for speed: how cars have inspired modern art 14.07.2017

The Futurists glorified it, Pop Art dismantled it, the Fluxus movement set it in concrete. An exhibition at Art Gallery Emden shows how the car has been an influential art object for over a century.

USA Jane Fonda feiert ihrern 80. Geburtstag in Atlanta

A sex symbol turned political activist: Jane Fonda at 80 21.12.2017

The actress, fitness star and activist celebrated with a fundraising gala. Thought she might be gardening by this age, she is "back on the barricades" instead, fighting for equal rights, among other things.

Alice Schwarzer deutsche Frauenrechtlerin

Germany's most famous women's rights activist Alice Schwarzer at 75 01.12.2017

She has spent her life fighting for women's equal rights, writing and publishing the magazine "Emma." A look at the life of Alice Schwarzer, Germany's best known — and most controversial — feminist, as she turns 75.

Advertisement

Film

A still from the film The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman

Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

Hollywood doesn't like Donald Trump, and the feeling is mutual. Movies have often put the relationship between Washington and the media under the microscope. Three recent films reflect that difficult relationship. 

Books

Michel Houellebecq französischer Schriftsteller (Imago/El Mundo)

Prophet of depressing times: Michel Houellebecq releases 'yellow vest' novel

After hailing Trump as "one of the best American presidents" ever, France's controversial author is back with a new novel, Serotonin, which combines pornography and prescient depictions of the "yellow vest" protests. 

Music

Hard Day's Night John Lennon mit Akustik Gitarre (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

8 great songs to say thank you

People all over the world celebrate International Thank You Day on January 11. Here are some of our favorite musical expressions of gratitude. 

Arts

Bauchaus Schrift (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Bauhaus abroad: How a utopian idea spread

Following World War I, artists all over the world proclaimed the "zero hour." The Bauhaus ideas centering around "a new design" were particularly influential — and they ended up spreading widely in the United States. 

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Cupslice Photo Editor"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Cupslice Photo Editor". 