  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
A screen grab from video provided by German humanitarian organisation Sea-watch showing a boat in distress with about 400 people on board in the central Mediterranean
The Mediterranean Sea crossing is one of the deadliest in the worldImage: Sea Watch/AP/picture alliance
MigrationEurope

UN reports rise in Mediterranean migrant crossing deaths

23 minutes ago

More people are trying to cross the Mediterranean to seek a better life, but many do not make it. The UN has slammed policies by some states that seek to make the crossing harder.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PyT9

The number of people who died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea to seek refuge in Europe has reached a level not seen since 2017, according to a report published by the United Nations on Wednesday.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) counted 441 deaths in the first three months of 2023, but warned that the real number was likely much higher.

"The persisting humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean is intolerable," said IOM chief Antonio Vitorino.

"With more than 20,000 deaths recorded on this route since 2014, I fear that these deaths have been normalized. States must respond," he added.

What's behind the increase in Med deaths?

The IOM pointed the finger at the states around the Mediterranean — without naming any in particular — saying that the delayed launching of state-led search and rescue (SAR) operations were responsible for numerous deaths.

The report gave six example incidents where SAR delays led to the deaths of at least 127 people.

"The complete absence of response to a seventh case claimed the lives of at least 73 migrants," it added.

Italy: Death toll in migrant shipwreck keeps rising

The IOM also pointed to the decrease in activities by nongovernmental organizations but blasted the policies introduced by some countries to hamper humanitarian efforts.

Italy has frequently impounded humanitarian boats for varying reasons, and the new far-right government now requires those carrying rescued people to disembark further away from their areas of operations.

"State efforts to save lives must include supporting the efforts of NGO actors to provide lifesaving assistance and ending the criminalization, obstruction of those efforts," the IOM said.

More people migrating this year

The number of crossings was also up in general, with some 32,000 people landing in Italy since the start of 2023, according to figures from the Italian Interior Ministry. During the same period last year, the number was 8,000.

The largest share of people taking the Mediterranean route to cross into Europe this year was people from Ivory Coast, Guinea and Pakistan.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her far-right coalition government declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday over mass immigration, which the coalition parties have pledged to end.

Italy’s state of emergency – a pretext to deport migrants?

Many of those who reach Italy see their applications rejected as they are fleeing poverty rather than war or persecution.

Others hope to pass through Italy to meet up with family members in other European countries but, according to EU rules, they are required to make their asylum claims in the first country they arrive in.

ab/nm (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Warplanes of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan

Germany says China fanning flames with Taiwan maneuvers

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person pulls a mobile phone from his pocket

Nigerian youth help people avoid phone snatching trend

Nigerian youth help people avoid phone snatching trend

Society12 hours ago01:53 min
More from Africa

Asia

Luftangriff auf Myanmar

Civil war in Myanmar intensifies

Civil war in Myanmar intensifies

Conflicts7 hours ago02:59 min
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a butterfly knife

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

CrimeApril 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Joe Biden speaks in Belfast

US president not in Belfast 'to interfere politically'

US president not in Belfast 'to interfere politically'

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

ConflictsApril 10, 202301:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

Cartoon shows a worried Statue of Liberty holding a hand over a leaking hole in a pipeline marked "USA - SECRET."

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

Politics2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage