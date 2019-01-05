 UN envoy in Yemen to push Hodeida truce | News | DW | 06.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UN envoy in Yemen to push Hodeida truce

Martin Griffiths flew to Sanaa to meet with Houthi rebels and representatives of the Yemeni government. The UN envoy is hoping to resolve the warring sides' disagreements over the recently negotiated ceasefire.

UN Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrives in Sanaa

The UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, was due to visit the port city of Hodeida on Sunday, as part of a trip to support a recent ceasefire in the war-torn nation. The Red Sea port in Hodeida is the entry point for the majority of imports to Yemen, where more than 22 million people now depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

Griffiths had arrived in the capital Sanaa on Saturday. He is scheduled to hold talks there with Houthi rebel leaders, before heading to the Saudi capital Riyadh to meet with Yemeni government officials.

In Sanaa, Griffiths will also meet retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, who has been appointed by the UN to head a truce monitoring team.

Yemen's warring factions reached the ceasefire in Hodeida during UN-led talks in Sweden in December 2018. Under the deal, both the handover of Hodeida port and the redeployment of troops should have been completed within 14 days of the truce, which took effect on December 18.

Read more: Yemen is 'the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world'

But that deadline has already lapsed. A member of the government's truce monitoring team told the AFP news agency that no agreement had yet been reached on who should be responsible for the port.

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


A tenuous truce

Griffiths played a key role in the ceasefire negotiation and is hoping that during his trip, he can push the two opposing sides to fully implement it, officials said.

This will not be an easy task, as both sides believe that they should run the port.

Yemen's government has insisted that the port should be handed over to "the local authorities in accordance with Yemen law," an official who requested anonymity told AFP.

Read more: Yemen: The devastating war waged with European weapons

As such, the government believes the port should be handed over to officials who ran the facility before the Houthis captured Hodeida in late 2014, the official said. But the Houthis insist that "the local authorities" actually refers to the officials currently running the port, with whom they share an alliance.

Yemen has been consumed by the conflict between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed central government since 2015, when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled into Saudi exile and the war escalated.

The conflict has unleashed the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN, which says 14 million Yemenis are on the brink of famine.

jcg/rc (AFP, AP, dpa)

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

UN envoy arrives in Yemen to shore up Hodeida truce

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Yemen government disputes rebel withdrawal from Hodeida port

Shiite rebels said they handed over control of the key Red Sea port of Hodeida to local officials as part of a ceasefire deal with Yemen's Saudi-backed government. But pro-government forces have cast doubt on the claim. (30.12.2018)  

UNICEF: World 'has continued to fail' children in conflict zones

Children were not adequately protected from conflicts in 2018, according to UNICEF. The children's fund said thousands of boys and girls were directly victims of war violence this year. (28.12.2018)  

Yemen clashes threaten ceasefire in Hodeida

Only a day after warring parties agreed to a ceasefire, fighting has broken out near the port city. UN officials have urged the Security Council to act swiftly and send monitors before the situation deteriorates. (15.12.2018)  

Yemen is 'the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world'

Peace talks underway in Sweden are the latest attempt to put an end to the war in Yemen through negotiations. That in itself shows how hardened the sides have become — at the expense of all of the people in the middle. (06.12.2018)  

Yemen: The devastating war waged with European weapons

DW commissioned the Jordan-based group Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism to find out where terrorist groups waging Yemen's devastating conflict are procuring vast weapons stockpiles. The conclusion: Europe. (30.11.2018)  

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population. (29.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

UN envoy arrives in Yemen to shore up Hodeida truce  

Related content

UN envoy arrives in Yemen to shore up Hodeida truce 06.01.2019

The UN special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, will try to convince the warring sides to implement a ceasefire agreed for the port city of Hodeida — a crucial entry point for aid shipments to millions on the brink of famine.

Jemen Hafenstadt Hudaida

Yemen government disputes rebel withdrawal from Hodeida port 30.12.2018

Shiite rebels said they handed over control of the key Red Sea port of Hodeida to local officials as part of a ceasefire deal with Yemen's Saudi-backed government. But pro-government forces have cast doubt on the claim.

Jemen Junge in Hodeidah

Yemen fighting rages ahead of ceasefire 16.12.2018

Yemeni officials say at least 12 people have been killed in clashes near the port city of Hodeida. The fighting threatens a ceasefire agreed last week by pro-government forces and Houthi rebels.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 