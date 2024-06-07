UK's Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day commemoration early

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew home for an interview before a commemoration of the arrival of Allied troops in Normandy, France 80 years ago. His Conservative Party trails the Labour Party in domestic polls.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized on Friday for leaving D-Day anniversary commemorations in northern France early.

He left the Thursday event, held to commemorate the landing of Allied troops in German-occupied France 80 years ago, to conduct a television interview for his reelection campaign in the UK.

Sunak misses main D-Day ceremony

Sunak returned home before he could attend a ceremony at Ohama Beach on the coast of the northwestern French region of Normandy.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden attended the event. King Charles III also traveled to France to participate in the commemorations.

"After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK," Sunak said in a post on the platform X, formerly Twitter.

"On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer — and I apologize," he said. "The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics.

"I care deeply about veterans and have been honored to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely," he added.

Sunak was interviewed by Britain's ITV news broadcaster. The program is due to air on Wednesday.

Opposition politicians criticize Sunak

Jonathan Ash, a member of Parliament for the main opposition Labour Party, accused Sunak of prioritizing "his own vanity TV appearances over our veterans."

The head of the centrist Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, said Sunak had brought "shame" to the office of prime minister in a "total dereliction of duty" and had "let down" the UK.

Sunak has been Britain's prime minister since October 2022 when he replaced Liz Truss, also of the Conservative Party.

Polls show that the Conservatives could lose the general election on July 4 after 14 years of government under five different prime ministers.

