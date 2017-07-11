UK's Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday, the royal family announced.

She passed away in her Scottish estate of Balmoral Castle, after being placed under medical observation on Thursday.

Her death, like her birth, was announced with a notice fixed to the gates of Buckingham Palace and other Royal residences.

"The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Family members traveled to her side on Thursday after she was placed under medical supervision.

Charles, the new king said his mother's death was, "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

He said the Royal family was, "comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world."

He will stay at Balmoral overnight before return to London on Friday.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the queen's death came as, "a huge sock to the nation and the world."

"She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure." Truss said in her remarks outside 10 Downing street.

She ended that statement with the words, "God save the King."

There will be of 12 days of national mourning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

