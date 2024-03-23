UK's Kate and William 'enormously touched' by support

The royal British Prince and Princess of Wales expressed gratitude for the kind messages after revealing Catherine's cancer diagnosis. The princess said her cancer discovery was a "huge shock."

Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine, have been "enormously touched" by messages of support which have poured in since the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," the Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

Catherine said on Friday she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after medical tests revealed she had cancer.

The video announcement comes after she was hospitalized in January for abdominal surgery.

What did Kensington Palace say?

Catherine's video statement came after her withdrawal from public view invited weeks of speculation. In the video, the princess said that her family needed to be given "time, space and privacy" as she completes her treatment.

"They [the royal couple] are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time," the palace spokesperson said on Saturday.

Catherine had said on Friday that while her medical team initially thought that her condition was non-cancerous, tests taken after her surgery revealed the presence of cancer.

UK, world react to 'huge shock'

Catherine said on Friday the discovery was "a huge shock," but she was "well and getting stronger every day."

Her announcement was met with an outpouring of reactions from within the UK and beyond, with many well wishes to the 42-year-old princess.

Catherine had not been seen publicly since Christmas until a video surfaced of her with her husband, Prince William, walking to a shop near their home in Windsor.

rmt/wd (dpa, Reuters)