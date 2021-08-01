Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Catherine, Dutchess of Cambridge

Catherine, Dutchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton, a.k.a. Catherine, Dutchess of Cambridge, won over the world with her smile. In April 2011 she married Prince William and became a member of the British royal family. Not long after, she gave birth to Prince George (2013) and later Princess Charlotte (2015).

Caption: The work table that belonged to Saint Laurent since 1962 still bears his personal objects like sketches, fabric swatches, embroidery samples, and photos evoking the atmosphere that inspired him during the preparation of a collection. Photo: © DR

Yves Saint Laurent: Purveyor of timeless style 01.08.2021

Gender fluidity, pop art and diversity on the catwalk were hallmarks of the works and shows of the late French designer who would have turned 85 on August 1.
Masculinities: Liberation through Photography Barbican Art Gallery, London, UK 20 February 2020 – 17 May 2020 Media View: Wednesday 19 February 2020, 10am – 1pm #Masculinities @barbicancentre Thomas Dworzak Taliban portrait. Kandahar, Afghanistan. 2002. © Collection T. Dworzak/Magnum Photos

Masculinities: Liberation through photography 16.10.2020

Did #MeToo manage to "kill the patriarchy" or does toxic masculinity still reign supreme? An exhibition in London explores male self-image in a globally connected era, where gender standards are constantly changing.
Titel: Untitled 22 from the Christopher Street series, 1976 Rechte/Urheber: Sunil Gupta, Hales Gallery, Barbican Art Gallery Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Sertan Sanderson

Emancipation for men: Berlin exhibition explores new masculinities in #MeToo era 16.10.2020

As movements such as #MeToo challenge commonly held beliefs, the Gropius-Bau Museum in Berlin is now examining male identities through photography.

Treue Freunde Hunde und Menschen. Sonderausstellung, Bayerisches Nationalmuseum 28. November 2019 bis 19. April 2020. Bildmotive stehen für die einmalige Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung zur Verfügung. // Lieblingshund der Zarin Katharina II_Johann Joachim Kändler. Porzellanmanufaktur Meißen, wohl um 1770 Hartporzellan mit Aufglasurfarben Bayerisches Nationalmuseum © Bayerisches Nationalmuseum Foto Bastian Krack

Puppy love: Canine loyalty, friendship and status explored in new exhibition 28.11.2019

From cuddly pugs to hunting dogs and three-headed canines guarding the gates of hell, to the storied pets of David Bowie, Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine the Great, "Loyal Friends" celebrates our puppy obsession.

HANDOUT - 11.10.2037, ---: Die Filmszene des Films «La Vérité» (engl. Titel: The Truth) von dem Regisseur Hirokazu Koreeda zeigt die Schauspielerinnen Catherine Deneuve (l) und Juliette Binoche. Der Film ist Eröffnungsfilm und Wettbewerbsfilm der 76. Internationalen Filmfestspiele in Venedig. (zu dpa-Korr «Filmfest Venedig: Viele Stars und einige Kontroversen») Foto: L.Champoussin/3B/Bunbuku/MiMovies/FR3/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film «La Vérité (The Truth)» im Zusammenhang mit den 76. Internationalen Filmfestspielen in Venedig. Das Foto darf nicht verändert und nur im vollen Ausschnitt verwendet werden. Keine Archivierung. Nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Venice Film Festival opens with Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'The Truth' 29.08.2019

Following his Palme d'Dor triumph in 2018 for "Shoplifters," the Japanese director's anticipated new film starring Juliet Binoche and Catherine Deneuve has made a splash on Venice's opening night.

Katharina von Medici; Königin (Heinrich II.) v. Frankr., Tochter Lorenzos II. v. Medici; Florenz 13.4.1519Blois 5.1.1589 Porträt. Gemälde, französische Schule, 1535. Florenz, Palazzo Pitti, Galleria Palatina. |

500th birthday of Catherine de' Medici: Behind Florence's most powerful dynasty 12.04.2019

April 13 marks what would have been the 500th birthday of Catherine de' Medici. As well as producing queens and popes, the Medici family unscrupulously managed the wealth of Western Europe for hundreds of years.

ARCHIV - Schauspielerin Catherine Deneuve kommt am 14.02.2017 während der 67. Internationalen Filmfestspiele zur Premiere des Films Sage femme. (zu dpa #MeToo-Debatte: Frauen um Deneuve fürchten um sexuelle Freiheit vom 09.01.2018) Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Beautiful but aloof: Catherine Deneuve turns 75 21.10.2018

The French actress has worked with greats likes Luis Bunuel and Roman Polanski, often playing bourgeois women who teeter on the edge. Celebrated as one of Europe's best actresses, she is not without controversy.

***DW Euromaxx*** Odessa

Odessa - a Black Sea pearl 27.08.2018

People of different nationalities and religions have shaped the city of Odessa, including Greeks, Italians and Jews. Founded in 1794 by the Russian empress Catherine the Great, today it is Ukraine's most important port.
ARCHIV - Schauspielerin Catherine Deneuve kommt am 14.02.2017 während der 67. Internationalen Filmfestspiele zur Premiere des Films Sage femme. (zu dpa #MeToo-Debatte: Frauen um Deneuve fürchten um sexuelle Freiheit vom 09.01.2018) Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

French actress Catherine Deneuve awarded Japan's highest Arts prize 11.07.2018

The French actress, and the star conductor Riccardo Muti, are among those honored with the Praemium Imperiale. The Japanese award is often billed as the Nobel Prize for the Arts.
Isabelle Huppert at the 'Eva' photo call during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 17, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. |

12 'grandes dames' of French cinema 16.03.2018

Brigitte Bardot, Catherine Deneuve, Jeanne Moreau: Hardly any other country has so many grandes dames of cinema as France. Here are some of the country's most unforgettable artists — and those who might still become one.
FILES - A picture taken on September 27, 2007 shows French film legend and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot posing at the Elysee palace in Paris after a meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Bardot, France's 1960s screen icon, received a 15,000-euro (23,000 dollar) fine on June 3, 2008 for inciting hatred against Muslims. AFP PHOTO ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

French film legend Brigitte Bardot attacks the #MeToo movement 18.01.2018

Brigitte Bardot has denounced the #MeToo movement as "hypocritical and ridiculous," following fellow French star Catherine Deneuve's controversial defense of men's right to "hit on women."
ARCHIV - Schauspielerin Catherine Deneuve kommt am 14.02.2017 während der 67. Internationalen Filmfestspiele zur Premiere des Films Sage femme. (zu dpa #MeToo-Debatte: Frauen um Deneuve fürchten um sexuelle Freiheit vom 09.01.2018) Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

French film star Catherine Deneuve apologizes to sex assault victims 15.01.2018

Veteran French actress Catherine Deneuve has issued her own open letter on the #MeToo movement against sexual assault. She directed an apology to victims, while defending her own claims to being a feminist.
Catherine Deneuve arrives for the premiere of the Merchant/Ivory film 'The Golden Bowl' at the 53rd Cannes Film Festival, 5/14/00. Bildergalerie 70. Geburtstag Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve's attack on #MeToo sparks fury 10.01.2018

"Apologists for rape"? Harvey Weinstein victim Asia Argento and women rights' activists in France and around the world have excoriated French star Catherine Deneuve and co-signatories of a letter criticizing #MeToo.

Die französische Schauspielerin Catherine Deneuve erhält am 07.12.2013 in Berlin bei der Verleihung des 26. Europäischen Filmpreises die Auszeichnung in der Kategorie Lebenswerk. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa

French stars divided over #MeToo 10.01.2018

An open letter signed by over 100 celebrities, among them Catherine Deneuve, in the newspaper Le Monde has caused an uproar in France, where stars are divided about the role of the #MeToo and #BalancetonPorc actions.
12.11.2017+++ Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on November 12, 2017. Several hundred women gathered in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood before marching to the CNN building to hold a rally. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Why 2018 is the year of the woman 10.01.2018

#MeToo has sparked a heated debate that runs the gamut: from Oprah Winfrey's appeal for women's rights to Catherine Deneuve's admonition to moderation. Finally, a debate about sexism, says DW's Susanne Lenz-Gleissner.
13. Mai 2015 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Catherine Deneuve attends the opening ceremony and premiere of La Tete Haute (Standing Tall) during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

Catherine Deneuve and 100 French women denounce #MeToo 'puritanism' 09.01.2018

French star Catherine Deneuve and other artists wrote in an open letter published in daily Le Monde that the wave of "denunciations" in the wake of the #MeToo movement is a threat to sexual freedom and a "witch-hunt."
Show more articles