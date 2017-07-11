Ukraine war: Slovak defense minister compares Putin to Hitler — live updates

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny calls for the West to fight against Russian "propaganda"

Putin 'equal to Hitler' — Slovak minister

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad has told the New York Times that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "equal to Hitler," adding that "Ukraine is literally fighting for our future."

Nad also told the US newspaper that before the war it would have been unthinkable for Slovakia to donate a missile defense system to Ukraine. But that is exactly what his country has just done, with an S-3000 missile defense system arriving in Ukraine on Thursday.

"We are a frontline state," Nad told the New York Times. "The paradigm is completely different now."

Echoing Nad's Hitler comparisons, the Ukrainian parliament has classified Russia as a terrorist state and a "neo-Nazi totalitarian regime." It added that the Kremlin was following "principles introduced by the fascist and Nazi militarist regimes of Hitler, Mussolini and others."

The new legislation also banned symbols related to the invasion of Ukraine, including symbols of the Russian armed forces and other Russian authorities.

There were 354 parliamentarians voting in favor of the law, far more than the 226 needed for it to pass.

Kremlin critic Navalny calls for fight against Russian 'propaganda'

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny called for an "information front" to be opened against Russian "propaganda" around the war in Ukraine.

"I urge the President of the United States, Boris Johnson, the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Zuckerberg... to urgently find a solution to crush Putin's propaganda using publicity opportunities on social media," Navalny said in a tweet.

"The combination of really crazy propaganda... on all channels 24/7, the shutdown, blocking of independent media and websites is slowly doing its job," Navalny warned over Russia's moves to muzzle free speech.

"The fact is that the majority of Russian citizens have a completely distorted idea of what is happening in Ukraine."

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud, embezzlement and contempt of court.

Summary of Thursday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

The head of the World Food Program, David Beasley, told the Associated Press that his agency and other aid organizations are having trouble getting access to civilians in Ukraine.

France's foreign ministry said that its embassy in Ukraine would return to Kyiv. France had made the decision to move the embassy to Lviv in March following Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council rejected Russia's claims that attacks were launched around the border area between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western banks of failing to make payments for Russian gas.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk reported that 30 prisoners of war were being returned to the country as part of an exchange of captives with Russia.

After Russia confirmed their Black Sea flagship "Moskva" had sunk, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the incident would "have an effect on their capabilities."

