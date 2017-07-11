Ukraine war: Moscow warns of retaliatory attacks on Kyiv — live updates

Moscow has said it will increase the scale of its attacks on Kyiv in response to attacks on Russian territory

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny calls for the West to fight against Russian "propaganda"

Slovak defense minister says Putin is "equal to Hitler"

Moscow says it will retaliate to attacks on Russian soil

The Russian Defense Ministry has promised to ramp up “the scale of missile attacks'' on the Ukrainian capital in response to what it called Ukraine's "diversions on the Russian territory.''

The statement comes after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in the Bryansk region.

"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory," said the statement.

It added that Russia had hit a "military" factory outside Kyiv late on Thursday using sea-based long-range Kalibr missiles.

The ministry said a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, allegedly involved in an attack on the Bryansk region, had been shot down in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region. It added that Russian forces had "eliminated" 30 Polish mercenaries fighting for Ukrainian forces in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.

Vice-chancellor Habeck: Germany must send more weapons

German Economics Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has called for Germany to send more weapons to Ukraine, but ruled out the delivery of large tanks and combat aircraft for the time being.

"There must be more weapons," the Green politician told the Funke Mediengruppe newspaper group. "We cannot leave Ukraine alone in the war on its own. It is also fighting for us. Ukraine must not lose, Putin must not win."

Asked whether Germany was also supplying heavy weapons, Habeck was more guarded.

"The people in Ukraine are fighting back with courage and willingness to make sacrifices. It is our duty to support them with weapons."

"At the same time, we have a responsibility not to become a target of attack ourselves. That is the framework within which we deliver everything that is possible." That framework, Habeck added, "does not include not yet include large tanks or combat aircraft."

Germany has so far — as far as is known — supplied mainly anti-tank weaponry, machine guns, and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as steel helmets.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday renewed his call for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make a swift commitment to further German arms deliveries.

"I hope that Scholz will make a positive decision," Kuleba told German broadcaster ARD.

Kuleba said that, in his view, the war could have been avoided "if Germany had allowed arms deliveries earlier."

Ukraine says Russia focusing on east

The Ukrainian military says Russian units are currently focused on capturing the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. However, a morning report of the Ukrainian general staff on Friday said Moscow's forces had, so far, not been successful.

According to the report, Kyiv expects a major offensive by Russian units in the east of the country in the next few days.

It said Ukrainian troops had repelled attacks in eight places in the past 24 hours, destroying several Russian tanks and an artillery system.

Ukraine has significant deployments in the area, which since 2014 has been the front against the Moscow-backed, self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway republics.

Moscow is believed to be increasing its troops in the area. Ukrainian officials claim that Russian troops previously deployed near the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv are now stationed around the city of Sievierodonetsk, which borders Rubishne.

Putin 'equal to Hitler' — Slovak minister

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad has told the New York Times that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "equal to Hitler," adding that "Ukraine is literally fighting for our future."

Nad also told the US newspaper that before the war it would have been unthinkable for Slovakia to donate a missile defense system to Ukraine. But that is exactly what his country has just done, with an S-3000 missile defense system arriving in Ukraine on Thursday.

"We are a frontline state," Nad told the New York Times. "The paradigm is completely different now."

Echoing Nad's Hitler comparisons, the Ukrainian parliament has classified Russia as a terrorist state and a "neo-Nazi totalitarian regime." It added that the Kremlin was following "principles introduced by the fascist and Nazi militarist regimes of Hitler, Mussolini and others."

The new legislation also banned symbols related to the invasion of Ukraine, including symbols of the Russian armed forces and other Russian authorities.

There were 354 parliamentarians voting in favor of the law, far more than the 226 needed for it to pass.

Kremlin critic Navalny calls for fight against Russian 'propaganda'

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny called for an "information front" to be opened against Russian "propaganda" around the war in Ukraine.

"I urge the President of the United States, Boris Johnson, the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Zuckerberg... to urgently find a solution to crush Putin's propaganda using publicity opportunities on social media," Navalny said in a tweet.

"The combination of really crazy propaganda... on all channels 24/7, the shutdown, blocking of independent media and websites is slowly doing its job," Navalny warned over Russia's moves to muzzle free speech.

"The fact is that the majority of Russian citizens have a completely distorted idea of what is happening in Ukraine."

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud, embezzlement and contempt of court.

Summary of Thursday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

After Russia confirmed its Black Sea flagship "Moskva" had sunk, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the incident would "have an effect on their capabilities."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian people for 50 days of resistance to Russia's invasion of the country in his daily video address.

The head of the World Food Program, David Beasley, told the Associated Press that his agency and other aid organizations are having trouble getting access to civilians in Ukraine.

France's foreign ministry said that its embassy in Ukraine would return to Kyiv. France had made the decision to move the embassy to Lviv in March following Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council rejected Russia's claims that attacks were launched around the border area between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western banks of failing to make payments for Russian gas.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk reported that 30 prisoners of war were being returned to the country as part of an exchange of captives with Russia.

