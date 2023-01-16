Ukraine updates: US trains Ukrainian forces in Germany

The top US general will visit new, expanded combat training for Ukrainian forces in Germany. The German foreign minister is exploring ways to bring Russian President Putin to justice in The Hague. DW has the latest.

The US military's chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, will visit the Grafenwöhr training area in southern Germany on Monday to observe a program that trains Ukrainian forces.

The US military started giving hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers new combined arms training in Germany on Sunday to help them in their defense of their homeland against a Russian invasion, the top US military official has said. Milley added the goal was to get some 500 troops combat-ready within five-to-eight weeks.

According to the AP, Milley told reporters traveling with him that the training was vital in aiding Ukraine's forces to recapture territory seized by Russia in past months.

"This support is really important for Ukraine to be able to defend itself,'' Milley said. "And we're hoping to be able to pull this together here in short order.''

He said he hoped the newly trained troops would be able to use freshly delivered Western weaponry and equipment before rainy weather sets in during the spring.

A full set of weapons and equipment is being provided to the Ukrainian soldiers in Germany so they can prepare.

The combined arms training provided in Germany will give participants the ability to launch offensives against the invading Russian forces and counter their attacks. Among other things, they will improve the movement and coordination of large units of ground forces backed by artillery and armor.

The training will culminate in a complex combat exercise involving an entire battalion and a headquarters unit.

The US has already trained more than 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons and other equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS.

Here are other updates concerning the war in Ukraine on Monday January 16:

Germany's Baerbock in The Hague

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is visiting The Hague in the Netherlands to discuss options for bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to justice for his illegal war on Ukraine.

Baerbock plans to meet with the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Piotr Hofmanski, and chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

Khan is already investigating the situation in Ukraine to assess whether war crimes or genocide are being committed there. However, the court cannot take action in the matter, among other things because Russia is not a state party to the institution.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instead called for a special tribunal at the UN General Assembly in September.

Russia and Belarus start military drills

Russia and Belarus began joint miiltary drills on Monday, heightening concern in Kyiv and the West that a new Russian offensive may be launched with support from its ally.

Belarus has maintained that the air drills, scheduled to take place from January 16 to February 1, are purely defensive in character.

Ukraine has issued continual warnings that more attacks may come from Belarusian territory.

Russia used its neighbor Belarus as one starting point for its attempted invasion of Ukraine last February.

Belarus has held a number of military drills since the invasion began, both alone and with Russia.

There have also been unofficial reports of military equipment and fighters arriving in Belarus since the start of the year.

Ukraine outbound cargo ship runs aground in Bosporus

A cargo ship carrying 13,000 metric tons (14,330 US tons) of peas from Ukraine has run aground in the Bosporus Strait, the waterway between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

The strait was temporarily closed after the Palau-flagged freighter MKK-1 stranded near Umuryeri, Turkish coastal authorities announced on Twitter on Monday. They said attempts were being made to free the vessel.

It is not clear whether the ship was sailing under the terms of an internationally brokered grain deal between Russia and Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

Death toll in Dnipro attack rises to 35

The death toll from a Russian rocket strike on a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to at least 35, with two children among the dead, the regional governor said on Monday.

"As of now, the enemy attack took the lives of 35 residents of the building, including two children. Thirty-nine people were saved, 75 were injured," Valentyn Reznichenko said on social media.

He said the fates of a further 35 residents of the building remained unclear, with rescue efforts continuing nearly 40 hours after the attack.



An earlier toll from rescuers had stood at 30.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday condemned the Russian people's "cowardly silence" over the attack. He said Ukraine had otherwise received messages of sympathy from around the world over "this terror."

Moscow has denied attacking the building. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the "situation" in Dnipro was the result of Ukrainian countermissiles and air

defense.



Emergency workers have been looking for survivors Image: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/AP Photo/picture alliance

German defense minister resigns after Ukraine criticism

Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned after weeks of public questioning of her competence that reached a peak following what was seen by many as a tone-deaf New Year's Eve message touching on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lambrecht was slammed not only for her comments in that Instagram video, in which she said — speaking against a background of exploding fireworks — that the war had given her "a lot of special impressions," but also for her management of German arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Berlin has faced frequent criticism from several quarters that it has been slow to provide weaponry to Ukrainian forces as they defend their country against Moscow's troops.

tj/ar (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)