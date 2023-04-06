Ukraine updates: Unclear who sabotaged Nord Stream — Sweden

Prosecutors leading Sweden's probe into the Nord Stream pipeline explosion said the nature of the crime made it "difficult to investigate." Meanwhile, Russia defends moving nuclear arms to Belarus. Follow DW for more.

Sweden's prosecuting authority said on Thursday that it remains unclear who is responsible for sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea last year, but that state sponsorship was the "main scenario."

“This concerns a crime whose circumstances are difficult to investigate. The detonations took place 80 meters under the water on the ocean floor in the Baltic Sea," said public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is heading up Sweden's investigation.

Ljungqvist said "there is no doubt that this is gross sabotage in international waters directed towards infrastructure, whose owner is not connected to Sweden."

"We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance," Ljungqvist said in a statement.

"Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances," Ljungqvist said, adding that the current evidence most likely pointed to criminals acting on behalf of a government.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was damaged in a series of explosions in September and remnants of explosives were found on the damaged pipeline, according to Swedish authorities.

German authorities have also been probing the incident with federal prosecutors last month announcing that a vessel suspected of involvement in the pipeline explosions had been searched.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, April 6:

Macron, von der Leyen hope to sway China on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron had peace in Ukraine top of his agenda during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday in Beijing.

"The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability," Macron told Xi, standing alongside the Chinese president outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of their meeting. "I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table."

In a joint statement following those talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their call for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow "as soon as possible."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meanwhile was also in China and expected to press the Chinese president on his ties with Russia.

Both European leaders have expressed their intention to persuade Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to help achieve peace in Ukraine. While China has called for a peaceful resolution to the war, it has steered clear of condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Last month, Xi visited Moscow and held prolonged talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the two leaders celebrated their "close ties."

Xi has so far not even had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Moscow defends move to station nuclear arms in Belarus

Russia has rejected NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's criticism of its move to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that hat it was NATO that was expanding towards Russia which led to Russian taking measures to defend its territory.

"It is NATO that is expanding towards Russia, not Russia that is taking its military infrastructure towards the borders of NATO," Peskov told reporters in response to a question about Stoltenberg's remarks.

Stoltenberg on Wednesday said that Moscow's move went against a recent joint Russian-Chinese statement that said countries should not deploy nuclear weapons outside their borders.

Senior Russian commander likely to have been dismissed — UK intelligence

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MOD) has supported claims on Russian social media that the commander of the Eastern Group of Forces (EGF), Colonel-General Rustam Muradov, has been dismissed.

The MOD said that the Russian forces under Muradov had suffered "exceptionally heavy casualties" over the past few months and that "poorly conceived assaults repeatedly failed to capture the Donetsk Oblast town of Vuhledar."

These failings had attracted intense criticism the MOD said in its daily intelligence briefing.

The MOD pointed out that Muradov had taken command of the EGF following the failed assault on Kyiv during the initial stages of Russia's invasion. It said that Muradov was the most senior military dismissal of 2023 thus far, and said it anticipated more dismissals due to failure to achieve objectives in Donbas.

Russian girl who drew anti-war picture leaves orphanage — report

A Russian girl who was sent to an orphanage after drawing an anti-war picture, has left the facility with her mother, according to a Reuters news agency report.

The girl's father was convicted for discrediting Russia's armed forces and sentenced to two year's jail time, after authorities introduced severe punishment for people found guilty of discrediting the armed forces.

As a result of the girl's father's conviction and sentence and her not having lived with her mother for the past seven years, she was then taken to the children's home.

Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said she had spoken to the girl and to her mother.

"Masha did not want to go to her mother at first, and her opinion is legally required to be taken into account. Now her position has changed — she told me this herself on the phone," Lvova-Belova said.

"Olga has already taken Masha from the social rehabilitation center," she said. "Let's hope that everything will work out for mom and daughter."

kb/es (Reuters,dpa, AFP)