Ukraine updates: Swiss envoy defends ban on ammo exports

For the Swiss, neutrality is "part of the DNA," the Swiss ambassador to Germany, Paul Rene Seger, said when pressed about Bern's block on Germany sending Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. DW has the latest.

Swiss ambassador to Berlin Paul Rene Seger said he was surprised by the "extent of the criticism that is raining down" on his country over Switzerland's ban on reexporting ammunition for Germany's Leopard (or Gepard) tanks to Ukraine.

Germany has delivered dozens of the Leopard tanks to the country together with around 60,000 rounds of ammunition. However, Berlin would need Switzerland's approval to deliver another 12,000 anti-aircraft shots which were made in Switzerland.

Talking to Germany's Augsburger Allgemeine daily, Seger defended Switzerland's policy of not exporting weapons to countries that are involved in conflicts.

"The impression is being given that Switzerland is complicit if Putin wins the war. But 12,000 rounds will not influence, let alone decide the war," Seger told the paper.

He pointed to Switzerland's long-running tradition of neutrality, which is one of the basic principles of Swiss foreign policy.

"For us it's a part of the DNA," he said.

Until Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany had a very similar policy about not sending weapons to hot conflicts as Switzerland's and often faced criticism in 2022 for its perceived reluctance to provide weaponry for Kyiv.

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, April 24:

Wagner head Prigozhin threatens to stop taking prisoners

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary company, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said that the group would "not take a single prisoner" in the future and would instead "kill everyone who is on the battlefield."

His comments came in response to an audio clip which allegedly captured the moments of Russian-speaking Ukrainian soldiers receiving orders to execute a Wagner prisoner. DW was not able to verify the origin of the recording.

In an audio message, Prigozhin said the alleged incident has "a very serious humanitarian significance."

Military spending jumps sharply in Europe

European countries boosted their military spending by 13% in 2022, the biggest jump in 30 years, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a leading global security think tank. Military spending has also increased worldwide, by 3.7%.

Western allies bolster support for Ukraine To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With Russia launching its full-scale invasion in February last year, Ukraine boosted its military spending by nearly six and a half times to $44 billion (around €40 billion), though it also received massive amounts of foreign military aid. The US alone has pledged over 43.2 billion in military aid, according to Germany's Kiel Institute. In turn, Russia boosted its own military budget by only 10%, to $86.4 billion.

China says they respect sovereignty of ex-Soviet states after envoy remarks spark outcry

Amid a diplomatic row, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing respects "the sovereign state status of the participating republics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union."

The comments are seen as an attempt to smooth out the statements made by China's ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, on Friday, in relation to Crimea.

When asked if he believed Crimea is part of Ukraine, Ambassador Lu Shaye told a French television channel that, historically, Crimea was part of Russia and had been offered to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

"These ex-USSR countries don't have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialize their sovereign status," Lu told the LCI news channel.

How reassuring is China's pledge not to send arms to Russia? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This prompted an outcry in France and Ukraine, but also in the Baltic nations, with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia all summoning Chinese ambassadors on Monday to clarify the remarks.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning insisted that Beijing's stance hadn't changed.

"China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Mao said on Monday.

dj/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)