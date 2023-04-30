Ukraine updates: Russia troops 'accomplices' to war crimes

Following deadly missile strikes, the Ukrainian president has said Russian leaders as well as soldiers are responsible for the deaths of civilians. Meanwhile, pro-Putin bikers have set off for Berlin. DW has the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian soldiers are complicit in war crimes and will face justice after civilians were killed in recent Russian missile strikes.

At least 23 people — including six children — were killed during an attack on the city of Uman on Friday.

"Anyone who prepares such missile attacks cannot but know that he will be an accomplice in the murder," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late on Saturday.

Soldiers who pilot and fire missiles, as well as maintain Russian ships and planes used in attacks on civilians are complicit in their deaths.

"Not only the commanders, but all of you, you are all terrorists and murderers and all of you must be punished," the president said, addressing Russian soldiers directly.

Zelenskyy also repeated his call for the formation of an international tribunal against Russia to try war crimes, like the Nuremberg trials against Nazi German leaders.

Zelenskyy calls for better air defences To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, April 30:

Russia not able to cut Ukrainian supply routes to Bakhmut, says Kyiv

Despite fierce fighting over a key supply road to the embattled city of Bakhmut, Russian forces have not been able to disrupt logistics deliveries for Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian military official said.

"The Russians have been talking for several weeks about conquering the 'road of life' as well as keeping fire control over it. In reality, everything is different," a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, told online outlet zn.ua.

Weapons, ammunition and other supply deliveries to Ukrainian forces are still secured, while engineers have also already laid new roads to Bakhmut, Cherevaty said.

The Ukrainian military claims could not be immediately verified.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in a bloody battle for Bakhmut, with both sides suffering heavy casualties.

Russia vows 'harsh' consequences after Poland seizes embassy school

Polish authorities took control of a school near the Russian Embassy in Warsaw that was meant for the children of Russian diplomats.

"Our opinion, which has been confirmed by the courts, is that this property belongs to the Polish state and was taken by Russia illegally," Lukasz Jasina, a Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman, told Reuters news agency.

Russia has slammed the move as "illegal" and warned there would be consequences for the move.

"Such an insolent step by Warsaw, which goes beyond the framework of civilized inter-state relations, will not remain without a harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pope Francis put a heavy emphasis on refugees, particularly those from Ukraine, during his visit to Hungary Image: Andrew Medichini/AP/picture alliance

Pope thanks Hungary for taking in Ukrainian refugees

During a visit to Hungary on Saturday, Pope Francis met with Ukrainian refugees and made an appeal for peace.

Among the refugees was a Ukrainian man who fled with his wife and five children following Russia's invasion.

"I'm glad to be here with you," the pope said. He also thanked the Hungarian Church for "taking in so many refugees who come from Ukraine."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government's refugee policies have caused friction with the EU — often conflicting with international laws on asylum.

Francis also met with a high-ranking representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest, describing the talks as being held in a "cordial tone."

Pro-Putin bikers set off for 'patriotic' rally in Berlin

Hundreds of members of the Night Wolves motorcycle club have left Moscow with the goal of holding a "patriotic" rally in the German capital on May 9.

The club is known for its pro-Kremlin stance and its support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the past, the Russian nationalist biker club has traveled to Berlin to mark the end of World War II and Nazi Germany's capitulation to the Allies on May 9.

This year, the ride comes against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine — with several of the bikers decorating their motorcycles with symbols in support of the Russian military.

The Night Wolves' leader, Alexander Zaldastanov, has described himself as a "friend" of the Russian president.

As part of their trek to Berlin, the bikers plan stops in Volgograd — previously known as Stalingrad — which was the site of a turning point for Soviet Union troops in their fight against Nazi Germany in World War II. They also plan a stop in the Russian-occupied Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Major fire at oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More DW content on Russia's war in Ukraine

It's alleged that over 16,000 children in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine are being brought to Russia and Belarus against their will. Authorities there say the children are merely recovering abroad. DW spoke with a Belarusian opposition politician who is collecting evidence to pass on to the ICC and Ukrainian prosecutors.

Gagauzia, a region in the south of the Republic of Moldova, will elect a new governor on Sunday. Despite the fact that the region was modernized with EU funding, most people there remain loyal to Russia.

rs/sri (dpa, AP, AFP Reuters)