Ukraine updates: Russia replaces 'Butcher of Mariupol'

The IJF International Judo Federation (IJF) said on Saturday that it plans to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes without national flags.
The body said that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be subjected to background checks, including an examination of social media accounts for "war propaganda."
Ukraine sees scope for China as mediator
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk says the possibility of China adopting a mediating role in the Ukraine war is "not unrealistic."
Melnyk, an outspoken former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, said he thought the Chinese leadership would be likely to see the benefits of taking such an approach.
"The Chinese are of course pursuing their own interests," he told Germany's Funke media group. "But I do believe that a just and peaceful solution and the end of hostilities are more in line with Beijing's interests than this huge never-ending earthquake for the entire world order."
Melnyk said a recent phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping — the first since the war began — "was a big step forward in strengthening our relations with China and ending Russian aggression."
However, he pointed out that the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the occupied territories was a prerequisite for Kyiv.
A Russian withdrawal from the areas it has occupied in the past year, or from the Crimea peninsula which Moscow annexed in 2014, is not part of China's position paper on a political solution to the conflict.
Russia not able to cut Ukrainian supply routes to Bakhmut, says Kyiv
Despite fierce fighting over a key supply road to the embattled city of Bakhmut, Russian forces have not been able to disrupt logistics deliveries for Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian military official said.
"The Russians have been talking for several weeks about conquering the 'road of life' as well as keeping fire control over it. In reality, everything is different," a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, told online outlet zn.ua.
Weapons, ammunition and other supply deliveries to Ukrainian forces are still secured, while engineers have also already laid new roads to Bakhmut, Cherevaty said.
The Ukrainian military claims could not be immediately verified.
Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in a bloody battle for Bakhmut, with both sides suffering heavy casualties.
Russia vows 'harsh' consequences after Poland seizes embassy school
Polish authorities took control of a school near the Russian Embassy in Warsaw that was meant for the children of Russian diplomats.
"Our opinion, which has been confirmed by the courts, is that this property belongs to the Polish state and was taken by Russia illegally," Lukasz Jasina, a Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman, told Reuters news agency.
Russia has slammed the move as "illegal" and warned there would be consequences for the move.
"Such an insolent step by Warsaw, which goes beyond the framework of civilized inter-state relations, will not remain without a harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Pope thanks Hungary for taking in Ukrainian refugees
During a visit to Hungary on Saturday, Pope Francis met with Ukrainian refugees and made an appeal for peace.
Among the refugees was a Ukrainian man who fled with his wife and five children following Russia's invasion.
"I'm glad to be here with you," the pope said. He also thanked the Hungarian Church for "taking in so many refugees who come from Ukraine."
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government's refugee policies have caused friction with the EU — often conflicting with international laws on asylum.
Francis also met with a high-ranking representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest, describing the talks as being held in a "cordial tone."
Pro-Putin bikers set off for 'patriotic' rally in Berlin
Hundreds of members of the Night Wolves motorcycle club have left Moscow with the goal of holding a "patriotic" rally in the German capital on May 9.
This year, the ride comes against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine — with several of the bikers decorating their motorcycles with symbols in support of the Russian military.
The Night Wolves' leader, Alexander Zaldastanov, has described himself as a "friend" of the Russian president.
As part of their trek to Berlin, the bikers plan stops in Volgograd — previously known as Stalingrad — which was the site of a turning point for Soviet Union troops in their fight against Nazi Germany in World War II. They also plan a stop in the Russian-occupied Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
Major fire at oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea
It's alleged that over 16,000 children in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine are being brought to Russia and Belarus against their will. Authorities there say the children are merely recovering abroad. DW spoke with a Belarusian opposition politician who is collecting evidence to pass on to the ICC and Ukrainian prosecutors.