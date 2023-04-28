Ukraine updates: Russia fires over 20 missiles

Ukraine's air force intercepted over 20 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv, according to the capital city's administration. Meanwhile several other cities were hit overnight. DW has the latest.

Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities were rocked by explosions overnight and in the early hours of Friday while air raid sirens were reported throughout the country, officials said.

Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine killing at least 12 and striking a residential building in central Ukraine.

Speaking in the aftermath, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks will lead to Russia's 'failure and punishment'.

Russia had regularly bombed Ukrainian cities and infrastructure last winter, but the volume of strikes had reduced in the recent months. The capital city had not been targeted by missiles in more than 50 days.

There were no immediate reports of any successful strikes in Kyiv but fragments from intercepted missiles or drones damaged power lines and a road in one neighborhood. No casualties were reported.

Just last week, Kyiv faced an attack by 12 Iranian-made drones, eight of which were shot down without causing any casualties.

Air defense systems are in operation in Kyiv, according to the city's military administration. Ukraine's air defence system has been bolstered in recent months by the delivery of Western equipment crucial to the country's war effort. Kyiv received the American-made Patriot missile defense systems in April.

Two cruise missiles hit a nine-story residential building in Uman on Friday

In Uman, around 215 kilometers (134 miles) south of Kyiv, two cruise missiles hit a nine-story residential building, wounding over a dozen, according to Ukrainian national police. Three children were rescued from the rubble, they said. At least 10 people have died, Zelenskyy's domestic political advisor Anton Gerashchenko said in a tweet.

Two more people were killed in the city of Dnipro, city mayor Borys Filatov said on the Telegram website, adding that the victims were a young woman and her 3-year-old child.

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, April 28:

Zelenskyy vows response to 'Russian terror'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday condemned the latest bombardment across the country and vowed a response to the "Russian terror".

"Every such attack, every evil act against our country and people brings the terrorist state closer to failure and punishment, not vice versa, as they think. We will not forget any crime, we will not let any invader avoid responsibility," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Also tweet images of the devastation in Uman on microblogging website Twitter, he called for stricter sanctions against Russia. "Evil can be stopped by weapons – our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions – global sanctions must be enhanced," he wrote.

Russian vessel spotted near Nord Stream pipelines before explosion: report

The Russian SS-750 — a specialized underwater operations vessel equipped with a mini submarine — was spotted near the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea a few days before explosions made them useless, according to Danish news publication The Information, citing unnamed government officials.

The outlet cited sources within the Danish military command as saying that a patrol ship had taken 26 pictures of the vessel east of the island of Bornholm on September 22, 2022. This would corroborate earlier, similar reports on the ship's presence, including one published in Germany.

Four days later, the Nord Stream pipeline carrying gas from Russia to Germany was damaged in a series of explosions. Remnants of explosives were found on the damaged pipeline, according to Swedish authorities.

Thought inoperable before the blasts, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines were full of natural gas and the explosion led to methane leaks. Germany, Sweden and Denmark have all launched investigations into the incident but have not found a perpetrator. Both Russia and western countries have implied the other side had reason to sabotage it.

The Danish publication quoted open-source intelligence analyst Oliver Alexander, saying: "This is clear confirmation. That vessel is part of Russia's readiness for submarines and underwater operations. In theory, that vessel may well have been there for other reasons, but the timing to be in exactly that place at that time is special."

mk/msh (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)