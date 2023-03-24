Denmark probes mystery object near Nord Stream pipelines

On Thursday, the Danish Energy Agency released a photo of a cylindrical object, saying it may simply be a maritime smoke buoy that "does not pose an immediate safety risk."
"With a view to further clarifying the nature of the object, Danish authorities have decided to salvage the object with assistance from the Danish Defense," the agency said in a statement, adding that it was waiting for a response from pipeline operators before commencing its efforts.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously announced the discovery of the 40-centimeter (16-inch) tall object with a diameter of 10 centimeters (4 inches) earlier this month, saying Russian experts suspected it of being an explosive signal device.
The Kremlin on Friday said it was important to establish what exactly the object is and called for a transparent investigation. "It's certainly positive news when the owner of the pipeline is invited to take part in very important phases of the investigation," said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.