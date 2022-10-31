Ukraine updates: Russia fires missiles at cities — officials

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the barrage had caused a power outage in the city. Possible outages were also reported in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian authorities said that the country had been hit by "more than 50" Russian cruise missiles.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the city was cut off from power and water supplies as a result of the bombardment.

Officials reported possible power outages in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Critical infrastructure objects were also hit in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region.

Ukrainian presidential office chief Andriy Yermak said that Russian forces "continue to fight with civilian facilities."

"We will persevere, and generations of Russians will pay a high price for their disgrace."

"Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians."

"Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a 'response'. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians," he said.

Earlier in October, a similar barrage of missile strikes hit several targets across the country after an explosion on the Kerch Bridge linking Crime to Russia.

On Saturday, Moscow accused Kyiv of striking Russia's Black Sea Fleet in a done attack off the coast of Crimea, and halted participation in a deal that allowed safe passage of ships carrying Ukrainian grain. Ukraine denied having carried out the attack.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Monday, October 31:

Turkey and UN resume Black Sea ship inspections — UN spokesperson

Turkish and UN teams restarted vessels inspections under the Black Sea grain exports deal, a UN spokesperson for the initiative told the Reuters news agency.

The UN has said it greed with Ukraine and Turkey on movement plan for 16 vessels on Monday. 12 of the vessels are outbound from Ukrainian ports and 4 are inbound.

The organization also plans to inspect 40 ships anchored near Istanbul.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed the movement of the 12 outgoing vessels in a tweet.

"Today 12 ships left Ukrainian ports. UN & Turkish delegations provide 10 inspection teams to inspect 40 ships aiming to fulfil the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This inspection plan has been accepted by the Ukrainian delegation. The Russian delegation has been informed," Kubrakov said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was "determined" to maintain the functioning of the grain deal.

"Although Russia acts hesitantly," Erdogan saidm adding, "We will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity."

Meanwhile, France's agriculture minister announced that Paris was working towards establishing a land route for Ukrainian crops.

Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau told French station RMC Radio, "We are looking to see whether, if it cannot pass through the Black Sea, if it can instead pass through overland routes," noting that France is eyeing land routes through Romania and Poland, in particular.

He stressed that France wanted to develop a grain transit system that did not depend on goodwill from Moscow.

On Saturday, Russia halted its participation in a UN-brokered initiative for the free passage of Ukrainian grain in what it called an "indefinite term," citing an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet off of Crimea.

