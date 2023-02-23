Ukraine updates: Putin threatens to boost nuclear forces
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would pay "increased attention" to strengthening its nuclear forces. Meanwhile, the war is set to dominate a controversial OSCE meeting. DW rounds up the latest.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke of maintaining increased attention to strengthening Moscow's nuclear forces.
"As before, we will pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad," Putin said, referring to nuclear missiles on land, sea and air.
He added that the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are able to carry multiple nuclear warheads, would be deployed this year.
"We will continue mass production of air-based hypersonic Kinzhal systems and will start mass supplies of sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles," Putin said.
On Tuesday, Putin suspended the New START pact with the US, as he accused Ukraine's Western allies of turning the war into a global conflict by arming Kyiv.
US President Joe Biden called the move a "big mistake," and Ukrainian officials decried Russia's "nuclear terrorism."
Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, February 23:
Spanish PM visits Kyiv
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in the Ukrainian capital in a show of support before of the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine.
"Returning to Kyiv today, one year since the start of the war," Sanchez tweeted with a video of him stepping off the train in Kyiv. "We will stand with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe," he wrote in Spanish and Ukrainian.
Sanchez is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles had confirmed a day earlier that Madrid would deliver six of its German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Moldova denies Russian claims Ukraine is trying to invade Transnistria
