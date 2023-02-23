Ukraine updates: Putin threatens to boost nuclear forces

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would pay "increased attention" to strengthening its nuclear forces. Meanwhile, the war is set to dominate a controversial OSCE meeting. DW rounds up the latest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke of maintaining increased attention to strengthening Moscow's nuclear forces.

Putin's remarks were issued by the Kremlin to mark Thursday's Defender of the Fatherland public holiday. They came two days after he announced that Russia would suspend its participation in a key nuclear disarmament treaty.

"As before, we will pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad," Putin said, referring to nuclear missiles on land, sea and air.

He added that the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are able to carry multiple nuclear warheads, would be deployed this year.

"We will continue mass production of air-based hypersonic Kinzhal systems and will start mass supplies of sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles," Putin said.

On Tuesday, Putin suspended the New START pact with the US, as he accused Ukraine's Western allies of turning the war into a global conflict by arming Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden called the move a "big mistake," and Ukrainian officials decried Russia's "nuclear terrorism."

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, February 23:

Spanish PM visits Kyiv

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in the Ukrainian capital in a show of support before of the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Returning to Kyiv today, one year since the start of the war," Sanchez tweeted with a video of him stepping off the train in Kyiv. "We will stand with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe," he wrote in Spanish and Ukrainian.

Sanchez is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles had confirmed a day earlier that Madrid would deliver six of its German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Moldova denies Russian claims Ukraine is trying to invade Transnistria

Moscow has accused Kyiv of planning to invade Transnistria, a Moldovan breakaway region bordering Ukraine. The Moldovan government denied the claims via its Telegram channel and urged its citizens to remain calm.

Russian media quoted Russia's Defense Ministry as saying that Ukraine would try to carry out an armed operation "under a false flag" in Transnistria in the near future.

The ministry also claimed that the Ukrainian Azov Regiment was planning to use a pretext for the invasion by on staging an by alleged Russian forces.

Moscow did not provide any evidence backing its allegations, but said it was ready to respond to any change on the border between Ukraine and Transnistria.

Russian troops have been stationed in Transnistria since the 1990s.

Moldova accused Russia in December of planning to invade its territory. Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, recently warned that Moldova could meet the same fate as Ukraine.

OSCE meeting to be dominated by war in Ukraine

Lawmakers from member countries of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are holding a two-day meeting that is set to focus on the war in Ukraine.

The gathering of around 300 parliamentarians comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters one year.

Ukraine and Lithuania are boycotting the meetings to protest the attendance of Russian delegates.

Margareta Cederfelt, president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, has said the summit would not become a platform for Russia's propaganda.

