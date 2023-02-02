Ukraine updates: Missile hits apartments, civilians killed

Police say the missile completely destroyed a residential building in the center of Kramatorsk. Meanwhile, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv ahead of an EU summit in the capital. DW has more.

A Russian missile struck a residential building in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Regional police said at least three people had been killed and 30 others were injured.

"At least eight apartment buildings were damaged. One of them was completely destroyed," police said in a Facebook post.

Search and rescue efforts have been taking place at the site of the missile strike.

"Kramatorsk. Russian terrorists have hit the city with a ballistic missile leading to civilian casualties. Some people are still under the rubble. No goal other than terror. The only way to stop Russian terrorism is to defeat it. By tanks. Fighter jets. Long-range missiles," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Twitter post.

Zelenskyy noted that there had been a spike in hostilities in the east in his nightly address.

"Definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become tougher," Zelenskyy said, adding that it was Russia likely "trying to achieve at least something" ahead of the anniversary marking one year since the invasion began.

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Thursday, February 2:

EU chief arrives in Kyiv ahead of summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with Ukraine's government. Fifteen other top EU officials are also in the Ukrainian capital for a summit to highlight European support for Ukraine.

"We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The EU commissioners will meet with counterparts in Ukraine's government on Thursday, while von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Some of the matters up for discussion include the destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, humanitarian and financial support and the accession process.

Invasion likely impacted Russian arms exports — UK intelligence

It is highly likely that Russia's position as a "reliable arms exporter" has been undermined by its invasion of Ukraine, according to the latest intelligence briefing from the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The MOD said Russia's share in the international arms market had been in a state of decline even before it invaded Ukraine, and "would almost certainly prioritise deploying newly produced weapons with its own forces in Ukraine over supplying export partners."

The intelligence update went on to say that it was also likely that a shortage of components would affect the production of equipment for export, and its ability to provide spares and conduct maintenance could be seriously impacted for the foreseeable future.

kb/sms (Reuters, AFP)