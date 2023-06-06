  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Major Nova Kakhova dam reportedly blown

42 minutes ago

Ukrainian military says Russian forces blew up the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SECb
Nova Kakhovka dam
Russian troops patrol an area at the Nova Kakhovka dam in May 2022Image: AP Photo/picture alliance

The Kakhova damn in southern Ukraine has been blown up, Ukrainian and Russian officials said on Tuesday, threatening to flood areas downstream along the Dnipro RIver.

The Soviet-era hydroelectric plant also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

"The Kakhovka [reservoir] was blown up by the Russian occupying forces," the South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

"The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified."

The Ukraine's Kherson regional administration said that the water level would reach a critical level in five hours and began evacuating the population from dangerous areas.

Videos on social media appeared to show significant damage to the dam.

The Moscow-installed mayor of the nearby town of Nova Kakhova initially denied social media reports that the dam had been blown up, but later said the dam had been shelled in "a serious terrorist act."

Russia's state news agency TASS reported that there was no yet any "critical danger" to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.


Zelenskyy accuses Russia of mining power plant

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6:

Russia launches overnight air attack

Air defense systems were engaged in repelling air attacks in Kyiv and the Kyiv region region early on Tuesday, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital, also said that blasts heard in Kyiv were the sound of air defense systems repelling an attack.

After the attack, the Kyiv military administration said that air defenses destroyed more than 20 enemy objects. 

Air raid alerts were in effect across all of Ukraine overnight as Russia launched another wave of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy hails advances as Russia says offensive repelled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday praised his troops for advances claimed near the devastated city of Bakhmut, while Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.

Zelenskyy welcomed what he called, "the news we have been waiting for" during his nightly video address to the Ukrainian people.

"I am grateful to each soldier, to all our defenders, men and women, who have given us today the news we have been waiting for. Fine job soldiers in the Bakhmut sector!" he said.

Zelenskyy went on to praise the actions of Ukrainian troops who, "skillfully, decisively and effectively defend our positions, destroy the occupiers and, most importantly, move forward." The president also said Russia was reacting "hysterically" to Ukrainian forces. 

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed early on Tuesday that it had thwarted another major offensive by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, inflicting huge personnel losses and destroying eight main battle Leopard tanks.

Ukraine offensive seems to be starting: military expert

Freedom of Russia Legion: 'Everything captured by soldiers, stays with the soldiers'

Ilya Ponomarev, who was a deputy in the Russian State Duma, now lives in Ukraine and is the political representative of the Freedom of Russia Legion militia.

Ponomarev told DW that the troops he represents are besieging Shebekino, the district capital in the Belgorod region. They also took control over approximately a dozen small villages alongside the Russian-Ukrainian border, he said.

Ponomarev said that while both units — the Freedom of Russia Legion and Russian Volunteer Corps — were part of the Ukrainian military's international legion, "for this particular operation, everybody took vacations."

"Officially we are totally on our own. So we are not guided by Ukrainian military. They don't supervise the operation. They don't supply the operation," he said.

Ponomarev also said that militias use the weapons procured during the previous fights on Ukrainian territory, and it's predominantly Russian-made equipment.

He did however acknowledge the fighters had some small US weapons, but said only if they had first been captured by Russians and then reclaimed. 

"But everything that is lost at at the battlefield and everything that is being captured by the soldiers, it stays with the soldiers. And there is no violation of no regulation whatsoever," he said.

dh/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW Russia analyst Roman Goncharenko looks at the camera while wearing earbuds

Is Russia likely to blow up the Nova Kakhovka dam?

DW Russia analyst Roman Goncharenko explains why destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam would not be in Russia's interest.
ConflictsOctober 22, 202203:35 min
Boris Pistorius sits with other delegates at the Shangri La Dialogue

Pistorius: Russian arms for India not in German interests

Politics17 hours ago
