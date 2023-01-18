Ukraine updates: Interior minister dies in helicopter crash

Ukrainian officials said a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kyiv. The crash killed 18 people, including top Interior Ministry officials. DW has the latest

A helicopter crashed into a building in the city of Brovary, outside the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, officials and local media reported.

According to Ukrainian police, 18 people were killed in the crash, including three children. Nine of them were on board.

Among the dead are senior officials from Ukraine's Interior Ministry, including Minister Denys Monastyrskyy.

29 victims of the accident were injured, 15 of them are children, Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Officials gave no immediate account of the cause of the crash, an investigation is underway.

Earlier, Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram, "In Brovary a helicopter has crashed next to a nursery and residential building."

"Children and the employees of the kindergarten were there at the moment of the tragedy," he said, adding that they have since been evacuated.

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, January 18:

Lavrov compares US to Hitler and Napoleon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tipped his hat to failed invasions and said the recent actions of the US following Russia’s stalled invasion of Ukraine could be compared to earlier invasions of Russia by Adolf Hitler in the twentieth century and Napoleon Bonaparte in the nineteenth century.

At his annual news conference, Lavrov said, "The United States, through Ukraine by proxy, is waging a war against our country with the same task: the final solution of the Russian question."

Russia previously said that "denazification" was a major goal of its invasion of Ukraine. The "final solution" refers to Nazi Germany's mass extermination of Jewish people that was decided at the Wannsee Conference in the Berlin suburbs in January of 1942. No such analogous plans have been made for Russia anywhere, whereas Ukrainian and other critics of Russia's invasion charge Russia has engaged in genocidal actions and war crimes against civilians there.

In his latest historical analogy, Lavrov attempts to place the status of his country's failed invasion on the US. Last year, Lavrov previously tried to argue that Hitler was Jewish, to vociferous objections from the Jewish community worldwide and the Israeli government in particular.

Moscow also said it had yet to see any serious proposals for peace in Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's own ideas on the subject were unacceptable. Lavrov said Moscow stood ready to discuss the conflict with Western countries and to respond to any serious proposals, but that any talks needed to address Russia's wider security concerns.

Scholz and Zelenskyy to address World Economic Forum in Davos

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver today the most high profile speeches at this year's Davos forum.

Zelenskyy is readying for a second year of war against the invading Russian forces. Ukraine has made major battlefield gains, but heavy battle tanks are considered vital to recapturing Russian-occupied territories.

So far, however, Ukraine has received only Soviet-made tanks that were in the inventory of Eastern European NATO countries. Berlin has so far refused to send the sophisticated German-made Leopard 2 tanks, despite a growing chorus of appeals from Kyiv and NATO allies.

Scholz's government had cited the fact that other allies have not handed over modern tanks to Ukraine either. But that position is now on shaky ground after Britain and Poland recently announced they would deliver heavy battle tanks and an earlier pledge by France to send "light" tanks.

dh, rs/ar (Reuters, AFP)