Ukraine updates: France hosts conference to mobilize aid

An international donor conference is taking place in Paris to alleviate civilian suffering in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia's ally Belarus is conducting a snap inspection of its troops. Follow DW for the latest.

France is organizing a major international conference on Tuesday to coordinate civilian aid for war-ravaged Ukraine.

The aim is to alleviate civilian suffering in a country devastated by incessant bombing from Russia. Specifically, the event is to focus on helping Ukraine meet its needs for water, power, food, health and transport during winter months.

It also aims to put in place a system for the coordination of civilian aid similar to the one Western countries are using to coordinate their military support.

A web-based platform will allow Kyiv to list its civilian aid needs, and allow donors to show what they'll supply in response.

French President Emmanuel Macron has launched several diplomatic efforts regarding the conflict. The conference comes after his recent comments were slammed by many in Ukraine. During an interview at the start of December, he called for Russia to be offered "security guarantees" at the end of the war, prompting sharp criticism.

But Macron spoke to Zelenskyy over phone on Sunday and seemingly resolved the issue.

Here are the other top stories related to the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 13:

Belarus starts snap inspection of troops

Russia's ally Belarus is conducting unannounced combat readiness tests, its defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The activities will be comprehensive in nature" and include moving equipment and setting up bridge crossings, the authorities added, noting that the drills have been ordered by the country's longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko.

While Belarus and Russia are formally part of a "union state", Lukashenko has not ordered his own troops to take part in the Ukraine war. But some observers fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin might use Belarus territory to open a new front.

World must 'rethink nuclear safety,' says Ukraine energy minister

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said the world must "rethink nuclear safety" after Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The nuclear plant, located in Ukraine's east, was seized by Russian troops in March, and shelling has continued around the site.

Since the seizure, the West and the UN atomic energy agency has raised the alarm over safety at the plant.

But talks aimed at demilitarizing the area have stalled.

"Nobody expected that someone could capture a nuclear plant... This situation absolutely pushes us to rethink what we should do from the point of view of safety," Galushchenko told AFP news agency.

"It's not only a Ukrainian issue of nuclear safety. It means that any missiles which could fly, let's say, up to 2,000 kilometers, could reach any nuclear reactor."

EU strikes deal with Hungary to provide €18 billion aid to Ukraine

The European Union has reached an agreement with Hungary to unblock €18 billion ($19 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine, in exchange for the bloc cutting the amount of funding it froze to Budapest.

Hungary had been blocking the aid and a host of other key EU initiatives, in an attempt to pressure Brussels over its funding row.

Ukraine needs extra gas and weapons, Zelenskyy tells G7

President Zelenskyy urged the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies to provide extra gas and weapons to help Ukraine through the winter.

Millions of people in the country have been enduring freezing temperatures amid harsh winter weather and Russia's targeting of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Vast swathes of the country have been left without power or heating as a result.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs "about two billion cubic meters" of additional gas to get through the winter.

He also urged the G7 to send more arms to Ukraine, including modern tanks, artillery and "more long-range missiles."

