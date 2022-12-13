Ukraine updates: France hosts conference to mobilize aid
17 minutes ago
An international donor conference is taking place in Paris to alleviate civilian suffering in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia's ally Belarus is conducting a snap inspection of its troops. Follow DW for the latest.
France is organizing a major international conference on Tuesday to coordinate civilian aid for war-ravaged Ukraine.
The aim is to alleviate civilian suffering in a country devastated by incessant bombing from Russia. Specifically, the event is to focus on helping Ukraine meet its needs for water, power, food, health and transport during winter months.
It also aims to put in place a system for the coordination of civilian aid similar to the one Western countries are using to coordinate their military support.
A web-based platform will allow Kyiv to list its civilian aid needs, and allow donors to show what they'll supply in response.
Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory
French President Emmanuel Macron has launched several diplomatic efforts regarding the conflict. The conference comes after his recent comments were slammed by many in Ukraine. During an interview at the start of December, he called for Russia to be offered "security guarantees" at the end of the war, prompting sharp criticism.
But Macron spoke to Zelenskyy over phone on Sunday and seemingly resolved the issue.
Here are the other top stories related to the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 13:
Belarus starts snap inspection of troops
Russia's ally Belarus is conducting unannounced combat readiness tests, its defense ministry said on Tuesday.
"The activities will be comprehensive in nature" and include moving equipment and setting up bridge crossings, the authorities added, noting that the drills have been ordered by the country's longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko.
While Belarus and Russia are formally part of a "union state", Lukashenko has not ordered his own troops to take part in the Ukraine war. But some observers fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin might use Belarus territory to open a new front.
World must 'rethink nuclear safety,' says Ukraine energy minister