Ukraine updates: Diplomat condemns German peace appeal
45 minutes ago
Ukraine's ambassador to Germany has criticized an appeal by former prominent members of Germany's Social Democrats that urged a cease-fire with Russia. He reiterated Kyiv's call for total Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.
"[A cease-fire in Ukraine] would be a necessary step to end the killing and to sound out opportunities for peace. Only then can the path be paved towards a joint security order for Europe," the "Make Peace" appeal said.
Makeiev argued that the appeal functioned to conceal Russian war crimes and Moscow's responsibility for the invasion. He asserted that peace can only be achieved if Russia withdraws troops from Ukrainian territory.
6 killed in Russian shelling near Bakhmut — Ukrainian official
Six civilians have been killed and eight injured in Russian shelling in the eastern Ukrainian settlement of Kostiantynivka, said Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff.
"Poland would potentially be ready to increase its involvement and cooperation in the framework of NATO nuclear deterrence and assume responsibilities — but deployment of nuclear weapons is something different," Siewiera said.
The US has stationed nuclear weapons in several European countries in a NATO framework known as "nuclear sharing." Poland's involvement has so far been limited.
EU to 'stand against' Russian abuse of UN Security Council — Borrell
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the bloc will work to prevent any abuse of the UN Security Council's presidency by Moscow.