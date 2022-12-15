  1. Skip to content
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline landfall facility in Lubmin, Germany
The Nord Stream pipeline has been offline since AugustImage: Hannibal Hanschke/REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Canada revokes Nord Stream sanctions waiver

20 minutes ago

Canada says Vladimir Putin has shown no intention of bringing the pipeline back online. Meanwhile, the US is considering sending smart bomb kits to Kyiv. Follow DW for the latest

Canada will no longer allow Nord Stream turbines to be repaired in Montreal and returned to Germany, the Canadian government announced on Wednesday.

Authorities in Canada have revoked a temporary sanctions waiver that would have allowed the transportation and repair of a damaged turbine.

The Nord Stream pipeline — which is partially owned by Russia — was wound down for repairs on August 31. But the gas flow never restarted and in September a series of explosions led to a gas leak.

"Putin has been forced to show that his intention was never to return Nord Stream 1 to full operation, and that the pipeline itself has been rendered inoperable," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

They said the decision to revoke the sanctions waiver was made after consulting with Germany and other European allies.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he discussed "Europe's energy security, in particular related to critical supply chains" with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month.

Here are the other top stories related to the war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 15:

Russia rejects Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

The Kremlin said, "no Christmas ceasefire" was on the cards in Ukraine, saying the topic is "not on the agenda."

"No, no proposals have been received from anyone and no topic of this kind is on the agenda," the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question on whether Russia would pause hostilities for the New Year or Christmas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that Russia should start withdrawing by Christmas as a step to end the conflict.

The two sides were not engaged in any talks to end the fighting, with Wednesday seeing fresh drone attacks on the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine is getting better at dealing with attacks: DW's Nick Connolly

US mulls smart bomb kits for Ukraine

The United States is planning to provide Ukraine with electronics kits that convert unguided bombs into precision-guided aerial munitions, or smart bombs, The Washington Post reports.

This follows reports from Tuesday that the US is preparing to also send its sophisticated Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

No official announcements have been made.

More DW content on the war in Ukraine

In Paris earlier this week, 700 companies attended a conference on helping Ukraine recover from the war. DW looks at the French companies vying to play a role in the mammoth reconstruction effort.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy rejected the participation of Russian athletes in the next Olympics in any capacity. During a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach he said, "the complete isolation of the terrorist state on the international stage. In particular, this applies to international sports events." Bach said last week that the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation at the 2024 Paris Games was still unclear.

The EU parliament held a ceremony to award the 2022 Sakharov Prize to "the brave people of Ukraine." Ukrainian writer Serhiy Rudenko says although it is a nice gesture, only military support can end the war.

