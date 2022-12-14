Ukraine rejects idea of Olympic 'neutral flag' for Russia
8 minutes ago
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy told IOC chief Thomas Bach that Kyiv wanted Russia's "complete isolation." The US has backed exploring the possibility of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under a neutral banner.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Kx7f
Advertisement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday rejected the participation of Russian athletes in the next Olympics in any capacity.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv was disappointed by the idea that Moscow's or Minsk's athletes could compete even under a neutral flag.
"One cannot try to be neutral when the foundations of peaceful life are being destroyed and universal human values are being ignored," he said in a statement.
He added that the only response to Moscow is "the complete isolation of the terrorist state on the international stage. In particular, this applies to international sports events."
Kyiv says Russian forces have killed 184 Ukrainian athletes since the war started.
In a video address published later, Zelenskyy said, "We can only say one thing: a white or any neutral flag is impossible for Russian athletes, as all their flags are stained in blood."
Neutral banner
The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee recently backed exploring the possibility of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2024 Games if they do not compete under their countries' flags or colors.
Bach said there was still no date set for a final decision on the matter.