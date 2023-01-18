  1. Skip to content
In this March 2022 file photo, a Ukrainian tank is seen on a street in Brovary, Ukraine
The city of Brovary, pictured here in March 2022, is located outside the Ukrainian capital KyivImage: Wolfgang Schwan(AA/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Aircraft crashes near kindergarten

28 minutes ago

Ukrainian officials said a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kyiv. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. DW has the latest

https://p.dw.com/p/4MLg0

A helicopter crashed into a building in the city of Brovary, outside the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, officials and local media reported.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram, "In Brovary a helicopter has crashed next to a nursery and residential building."

"Children and the employees of the kindergarten were there at the moment of the tragedy," he said, adding that they have since been evacuated.

Kuleba noted, "There are casualties," but did not specify the number.

Earlier, the deputy head of the presidential office said the site affected was a "social infrastructure" building. 

"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported that the crash happened near a kindergarten and that the building is on fire. The outlet cited a police official as saying at least five people are dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

dh, rs/ar (Reuters, AFP)

Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa arrives to attend the promulgation of tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on January 18, 2023.

Philippines court acquits Maria Ressa of tax evasion

Press Freedom7 hours ago
