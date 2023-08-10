  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Russia's war in Ukraine
Women's World Cup
ConflictsUkraine

Seized Russian weapons strengthen Ukraine's fight

Daria Nynko
14 hours ago

The Ukrainian army has repeatedly managed to capture Russian weapons during military offensives. What happens with them, and what discoveries has the military made under close examination?

https://p.dw.com/p/4V176
Ukrainian service members inspect a damaged Russia's tank T-72 BV
Ukrainian forces have captured around 300 Russian tanks, enough to supply 10 battalionsImage: SERHII NUZHNENKO/REUTERS

"Russia is competing with Western countries to supply weapons to Ukraine," joked Colonel Oleksandr Saruba, of the center within the Ukrainian armed forces that investigates the weapons captured during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine since February 2022.

More specifically, Saruba is referring to Russian armaments and equipment seized by the Ukrainian military which are now being used by Kyiv in its counteroffensive against Moscow. Ukraine now has more than 800 former Russia-owned artillery systems, tanks, armored personnel carriers, along with a number of other vehicles, in its possession. The haul even includes a mobile sauna.

The captured weapons also consist of related equipment used in combat operations, for example, electronic warfare and air defense. "Small" weapons, such as machine guns and grenade launchers numbering in their thousands, have also been collected.

How Russia uses Western tech in bombs bound for Ukraine

In many cases, such weapons were seized during offensive operations launched by the Ukrainian armed forces. The faster Ukrainian troops advance, the more likely it is they will be able to find abandoned Russian equipment with minimal damage. Saruba explained that  Kremlin-backed soldiers simply leave their equipment behind, often due to a minor defect. Everything depends on the condition of a particular weapon — if it's usable, it's registered with the military unit and permitted for use on the battlefield. Otherwise, it may be repaired first. If military personnel are not experienced in handling that particular weapon, they are trained accordingly.

Howitzers, ammunition and many tanks

During the liberation of Izyum in the northeast Kharkiv region late last year, Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade was able to capture multiple Grad rocket launcher systems, said a soldier using the call sign Pirate. However, the system needed to be repaired before it could be used in combat. Nearby, the assault brigade also managed to obtain a modernized Russian 2A65 Msta-B howitzer — first developed during the Soviet era — plus the ammunition needed to use it.

"When we crossed the Oskil River [near the border with Russia — Editor's note] we looked for possible [Russian] positions, then drove around and collected hundreds of pieces of ammunition," reported another soldier with the brigade.

An abandoned Grad weapons truck stands idol in a burnt out area. .
​​​​The Grad weapons system is a truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher used by both Ukrainian and Russian forcesImage: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Saruba said Ukrainian forces have captured a large number of Russian tanks — currently around 300, enough to supply 10 tank battalions. Several Russian T-72 tanks were taken by the Ukrainian 92nd Mechanized Brigade during an offensive near the eastern city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

Among them were T-72 B3Ms which were modernized in 2014 and 2015, explained Chicago, a tank driver with the brigade. "Compared to our T-64s, which we still fight with, their [Russian] tanks are a lot more mobile and faster. The T-72 is much better in terms of features, it has greater maneuverability and better armor," he added.

In combat, he added, the Ukrainian military uses all the tanks at its disposal, both its own and those which have been seized. "The T-64 is so loud you can hear it at a distance of 3 or 4 kilometers [up to 2.4 miles — Editor's note], but the Russian T-72 is much quieter. You can get close to the enemy, and they won't notice the tank until the first shot has been fired."

In search of the latest technology 

These war trophies, however, aren't the only seized weapons which can be reused — destroyed military equipment, debris, missile remnants and combat drones, in addition to instruction manuals, are also  extremely useful. In other words, everything which allows the Ukrainian forces to study the weapons used by Russia and develop their own tactics and countermeasures. This is one of the tasks of Saruba's center, in addition to looking at the latest technology Ukraine can use when it comes to weapons development.

The center has made some interesting discoveries, such as details about the Russian Strelez reconnaissance system. This computer system is worn by soldiers over a bulletproof vest and is connected to a range finder, a transmitter and a digital information transfer system. It can be used on the battlefield to target enemy forces and transmit data in real time to specialized weapons systems.

According to Saruba, Russian developers claim around 40% of front-line targets can be detected with the assistance of this technology. While he considers these figures to be exaggerated, he stressed that from a technological standpoint it is an "interesting finding."

Other interesting things have been found in Russian armored vehicles. Before 2014, Russia cooperated with a number of countries when it came to the technical modernization of its weapons, said Saruba. As a result, Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers now have the latest targeting sights and modern electronics manufactured in other countries.

Russian Army servicemen look at a T-72-B3 main battle tank during military exercises
The Kremlin has said Western sanctions over the Ukraine war have failed to cripple the Russian economyImage: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Russian missiles often also contain foreign components, namely microelectronics, optics and electric motors, said Saruba. "For example, the Ch-101 missile, which is commonly used against Ukraine, has around 53 components, such as microchips and other parts, which are manufactured abroad. This is true for the entire range of cruise and ballistic missiles. Foreign-made components can be found in the enemy's artillery systems, be it electronic warfare or air defense," he said. 

Weapons study focuses fresh sanctions on Russia

Analysts studying the captured weapons have found that Russia adapts its production of military components depending on what it currently has in stock, or what it expects to receive.

For example, the use of widely available programmable logic integrated circuits means they can be programmed for any electronic device — be it a washing machine or a missile. Meanwhile, Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones incorporate ordinary video or photo cameras, which were actually developed for domestic video surveillance use. 

"Since the world is globalized, elements are standardized and the manufacturers of these electronic components are interchangeable," said Saruba. His center is constantly discovering and documenting components of foreign origin in Russian weapons — evidence which could be used to focus the next round of international sanctions on Russia.

This article was originally written in Ukrainian.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Three Leopard 1 tanks on maneuvers

Unnamed European country buys Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

Unnamed European country buys Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

An undisclosed European government has bought dozens of second-hand tanks that once belonged to Belgium, according to the weapons dealer who sold them. The vehicles are to be stripped, repaired and then sent to Ukraine.
ConflictsAugust 9, 2023
three soldiers operating an M777 howitzer

Why is the US sending 'downgraded' weaponry to Ukraine?

Why is the US sending 'downgraded' weaponry to Ukraine?

Howitzers without GPS, rocket launchers restricted to short-range: The US is sending Ukraine weapons with critical limitations. Observers say US officials are trying to avoid a confrontation with Russia.
ConflictsMarch 25, 2023
Videostill | Fokus Europa | Ukraine

Ukraine: Attacks behind the front

Ukraine: Attacks behind the front

New soldiers near the frontlines are not safe from Russian attacks, so Ukraine is training them. Members of a Deutsche Welle camera team were also injured there.
ConflictsAugust 4, 202305:10 min
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A fire burns in the background of a ranch with a white fence in the foreground

Hawaii wildfires declared a 'major disaster'

Catastrophe3 hours ago01:29 min
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold an anti-France placard during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey.

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Filipino nurse feeds an elderly woman in a nursing home

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

Society21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Main entrance of the BND, a man walking past

Germany's most spectacular espionage cases

Germany's most spectacular espionage cases

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian service members inspect a damaged Russia's tank T-72 BV

Seized Russian weapons strengthen Ukraine's fight

Seized Russian weapons strengthen Ukraine's fight

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Crime24 hours ago02:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage