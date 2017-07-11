Ukraine: Russia claims to have full control of Luhansk region — live updates

Russia claims to have taken Lysychansk and thus entire Lugansk region

Zelenskyy said his country needed "colossal investments" so people can rebuild their lives

German interior minister says Ukrainian refugees face better conditions in EU than Syrians did in 2015

Berlin discussing security guarantees for Ukraine with allies: Scholz

Germany has been debating with its allies what security guarantees can be given to Ukraine when the war in the country is over, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told public service broadcaster ARD.

"We are discussing with close friends the question of the security guarantees we can give. This is an ongoing process. It is clear that it will not be the same as if someone were a member of NATO," Scholz said.

"It is quite clear that this is a matter that is being carefully prepared in the diplomatic sphere, for the day we hope to see soon, when the war is over," he added.

Russian and allied forces have 'liberated' Luhansk region: Russian defense minister

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has told President Vladimir Putin that the entire region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine has been taken by Russian and separatist forces after the city of Lysychansk fell to their assault, the Russian news agency Interfax says.

Shoigu described the capture of Luhansk as a "liberation" from Kyiv's rule.

Ukraine has so far not confirmed Shoigu's claim to have taken Lysychansk, which Ukrainian forces have fiercely defended in past weeks.

Russia has been focusing its efforts on driving Ukrainian forces out of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the Donbas since an initial attempt to take the capital failed.

Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian government troops there since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.

Germany's reception of refugees better than in 2015: Interior minister

Refugees from Ukraine in Germany face better conditions than those who fled the conflict in Syria in 2015, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser says, praising all EU states for their readiness to take in people driven from their homes by Russia's invasion.

"We have done many things much better than we did during the last major refugee movement in 2015," Faeser told the dpa news agency in an interview.

She said EU countries had displayed a "quick and unbureaucratic" ability to take in refugees from Ukraine, describing it as a "historic success."

Germany has taken in more than 850,000 people from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, she said, most of them women and children.

Battle for key Ukrainian stronghold intensifies

The battle for the key eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk intensified on Sunday, as Russian forces strengthened their positions around the city, the regional governor of Luhansk said.

"The occupiers threw all their forces on Lysychansk. They attacked the city with incomprehensibly cruel tactics," Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post.

"They suffer significant losses, but stubbornly advance. They are gaining a foothold in the city," he added.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian president Zelenskky, said Russian forces had crossed the strategic Siverskiy Donets river and were approaching the city from the north.

"This is indeed a threat…things will become much more clear within a day or two," Arestovych said.

Both comments came a day after Russia and Ukraine laid competing claims over Lysychansk, the last remaining major Ukrainian stronghold in Luhansk region.

Russian forces have aimed at occupying all of Donbas region, which comprises the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk.

With Russian forces having already taken control of neighboring city Severodonetsk last week, the fall of Lysychansk would mean that the whole of Luhansk region would fall to Russian control.

Three die in blasts in Russia's Belgorod: Governor

Explosions have killed three people and wounded four others in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, the region's governor has said.

The blasts damaged at least 11 apartment buildings and 39 houses, with five of these destroyed, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

A 10-year-old child was reportedly among the injured.

The cause of the explosions is being investigated, but several Russian regions near the Ukrainian border have repeatedly accused the Ukrainian military of shelling civilian targets since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Kyiv does not usually comment on such accusations.

Zelenskyy calls for international humanitarian aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a message of hope in his nightly address on Sunday, saying no matter how "difficult it is for us today, we must remember that there will be a tomorrow."

He called for international humanitarian aid so Ukrainians could rebuild their lives once again.

"It is necessary not only to repair everything the occupiers have destroyed but also to create a new foundation for our lives: safe, modern, comfortable, accessible."

For Ukraine, this meant "colossal investments — billions."

Zelenskyy added it would also require "new technologies, best practices, new institutions, and, of course, reforms."

Leaders from dozens of countries are set to meet in the southern Swiss city of Lugano from July 4 to 5 to lay the groundwork for Ukraine's recovery. The Ukraine Recovery Conference 2022 was renamed in light of Russia's invasion this year, but would otherwise have been the fifth installment of the Ukraine Reform Conference, past editions of which took place in London, Copenhagen, Toronto and Vilnius.

Zelenskyy used his nightly video address to ask for greater humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Recap of Saturday's events

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused Kyiv of firing at its military facilities, but failed to provide any evidence.

Belarusian state-run Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying the Belarusian military intercepted all missiles targeting it.

Russia and Ukraine made competing claims over the key eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region.

Russia said it "completely" encircled the city, but Ukraine's army denied the claims, saying it was still under the control of the Ukrainian army.

Russia has focused on seizing Lysychansk as part of its campaign to claim full control of Luhansk, one of the two areas that make up the eastern Donbas region.

A German official warned that Russia could be planning to use a regular 11-day maintenance break on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, from July 11, as an opportunity to cut gas supplies to Germany.

