Ukraine orders forces to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk — live updates

Luhansk governor says Ukrainian forces ordered to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk

Canada's minister of international development, Harjit Sajjan, told DW that Russian President Vladimir Putin "needs to be held accountable" for the suffering he has caused by blocking food exports from Ukraine.

"Vladimir Putin's war has not only caused needless suffering for the Ukrainian population but is now creating famine for the developing world," the minister said.

Sajjan also said he understood the anger of developing nations whose populations were going hungry because grain supplies from Ukraine were not reaching them.

"This is the sole responsibility of Vladimir Putin. He is purposely blocking access to food, purposely allowing people to die, and this is wrong, and he needs to be held accountable," Sajjan said.

Ukraine has ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the battleground twin city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian forces have slowly advanced over the last several weeks, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Friday.

"Ukrainian armed forces will have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk. They have received an order to do so," the governor of the region, which includes the city, said on Telegram.

According to Gaidai, Ukrainian troops repelled the Russian attack on Lysyhansk, the last major city in the Luhansk region under Ukrainian control.

What happened in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainians should appreciate and be proud of the country's EU candidate status.

Ukraine's domestic security agency, the State Security Service (SBU), said it had uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach.

The foreign ministers of the G7 blamed Russia for worsening the global hunger crisis and called on Moscow to unblock the Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the war in Ukraine was not to blame for the global food crisis and pointed instead to sanctions the West had placed on Russia for invading its neighbor. The sanctions, however, contain exceptions to allow food to reach international markets.

The European Union's decision on Thursday to grant official EU candidate status to Ukraine was a "domestic" one and unlikely to worsen Moscow's already bad relations with the bloc, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

Russia might completely cut off its supply of gas to Germany, leading to shortages and significant price rises, according to the chief of the German Federal Network Agency, the body that regulates energy markets.

