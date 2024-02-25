Ukraine: Germany's Baerbock cuts short visit to Mykolaiv

The German foreign minister was visiting the southern Ukrainian city when an air alert sounded, according to the German Foreign Office. A Russian reconnaissance drone was reportedly flying in the area.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday was forced to cut short a visit to a water treatment plant paid for with German aid, in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

The incident occurred when air-raid sirens wailed as a Russian reconnaissance drone was spotted trailing the politician and her team before breaking off its route and leaving.

Such sightings are often followed by a direct missile attack.

Residents in Mykolaiv were alerted via text messages that instructed them to make their way to the nearest bomb shelter.

Baerbock and her delegation were rushed from the scene at a high rate of speed in armored vehicles.

Mykolaiv, which is near the front lines in the war between Russian and Ukrainian forces, was also one of the first cities targeted in missile attacks in the days following Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion.

More than 1,300 homes and 1,000 single-family residences have been destroyed in the two years since Russia began its war.

