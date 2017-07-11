Ukraine braces for expected Russian attacks in east — live updates

Ukraine calls for global response following Kramatorsk train station strike

Russia closes 15 NGOs including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International

UN Food and Agricultural Organization warns of soaring prices

This article was last updated at 09:10 GMT/UTC.

Poland hosts refugee donor conference

Warsaw will host a donor conference for the 11 million displaced Ukrainians, both internally and as refugees, at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

The conference was organized by the NGO Global Citizen, the European Commission, and the Canadian government. The money will largely fund UN programs and local aid group.

Polish President Andrzej Duda and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to appear. Von der Leyen visited Kyiv and Bucha, the site of civilian massacres by Russian troops on the streets, Friday. Canadian President Justin Trudeau will join by video.

Abramovich yacht changed hands day of Ukraine invasion: report

The Guardian reported that a 50 meter-long yacht called Aquamarine belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich saw its ownership transferred on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, February 24, to his close associate, Russian businessman David Davidovich. The Aquamarine is the fifth yacht to be linked to Roman Abramovich.

The EU and the UK placed Abramovich under sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine for his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Following the wave of sanctions against him, two of Abramovich's megayachts, worth over $1 billion (€920 million), scrambled to the port of Bodrum in Turkey while two other minor yachts remain docked in the Caribbean.

Davidovich told The Guardian that he owned the Aquamarine and the Jersey-registered company MHC Jersey Ltd, which formally owns the Aquamarine, according to maritime database MarineTraffic. He also said he was unaware of the ship being subject to any sanctions.

Another British Islands-registered company, Norma Investments, which is the only shareholder of MHC Jersey Ltd, was also previously controlled by Abramovich, but ownership was transferred to Davidovich as well on February 24, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. Abramovich has been linked to Norma Investments in public filings.

Currently, Aquamarine is in the Dutch port of Vlissingen at a dry dock belonging to the company Damen Shiprepair, a Dutch company specializing in the construction and repair of luxury yachts, where it is being retrofitted. An anonymous source at the shipyard told The Guardian that it was understood Aquamarine belonged to Abramovich.

Aquamarine was also built by the Dutch firm Heesen and delivered only last year. The luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report placed Aquamarine's value at $40.3 million.

More than 1,000 seafarers stranded in Ukrainian waters

Around 1,000 seafarers are stranded on merchant ships in Ukrainian waters, United Nations agencies have said.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) cautioned that the situation was "becoming increasingly untenable," underlining the risks posed by the war and shortages of food, fuel, fresh water and other essentials.

According to a joint statement, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and the UN Refugee Agency have been called on to help with the restocking of the ships.

The statement stressed that ships at the beleaguered port of Mariupol are particularly at risk.

The IMO and ILO said that work is underway to establish a safe maritime corridor in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

"However, at present, the establishment of such a corridor is severely hampered by the ongoing security risks, which constrain the option for ships to depart from ports in Ukraine," the agencies added.

As of March 30, there were 86 reported merchant ships stranded in Ukrainian ports and waters, the agencies said.

Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for Saturday

A total of 10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The corridors include one for people evacuating by private vehicles from the port city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk added.

Those in the cities of Enerhodar, Tokmak, Berdyansk and Melitopol will be able to evacuate to Zaporizhzhia, while the residents of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Girske and Rubizhne can evacuate to the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

UK intelligence : Russian air activity expected to increase in Ukraine's south, east

British military intelligence said in a statement that Russian forces are continuing to hit non-combatants in Ukraine, such as those killed in Friday's rocket attack on the Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine.

The statement said that Russian operations continue to focus on the Donbas region, Mariupol and Mykolaiv.

The operations are supported by continued cruise missile launches into Ukraine by Russian naval forces, the defense intelligence said.

"Russian air activity is expected to increase in the south and east of Ukraine in support of this activity," the statement added.

The UK defense intelligence said that Russia's attempts to establish a land corridor between Crimea and the Donbas "continue to be thwarted" by Ukraine.

Germany: Bundeswehr arms deliveries to Ukraine 'reached a limit,' would have to turn to arms industry for more

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has said that she sees hardly any possibilities left to supply Ukraine with weapons and material directly from the German military, Bundeswehr, stocks.

Talking to the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, Lambrecht said that in order to maintain the Bundeswehr's defense capability, future deliveries would increasingly have to be made directly via the arms industry.

"To this end, we are continuously coordinating with Ukraine," she said.

"In the case of deliveries from Bundeswehr stocks, however, I have to be honest, we have now reached a limit," Lambrecht said.

The Bundeswehr must continue to be able to "ensure national and alliance defense," the minister said.

"But that doesn't mean we can't do more for Ukraine," she said.

Lambrecht reiterated that she would not give details about Germany's arms deliveries to Ukraine. "There are good reasons that we have classified precisely this information," she said. "We have done so in response to an explicit request from Ukraine," she added.

"One must always bear in mind: The moment the deliveries are published in detail, Russia would also have this information. And that alone would have military strategic implications."

Ukraine says attacks in eastern region of Donbas continue

Russia is continuing its offensive in the Donbas region, Ukraine has said.

Russian troops are focused on taking over the towns of Rubishne, Nizhne, Popasna and Novobakhmutivka and on taking full control of the city of Mariupol, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement further added that Ukrainian armed forces repelled seven attacks by Russian troops on Friday in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Thousands of Russian soldiers near Kharkiv — Pentagon

A senior US defense official has said that thousands of Russian troops have gathered near the edge of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The official said that the number of tactical units near the Russian border city of Belgorod has risen from 30 to 40.

According to the dpa news agency, these units are typically made up of 600 to 1,000 soldiers.

The senior defense official said that Russia could try to mobilize more than 60,000 soldiers in the area.

The Russian military is gathering its troops there in order to concentrate its forces on taking over the Donbas region, a US defense official said.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby had said there were reports of tens of thousands of reservists being deployed to reinforce Russia's units on the Donbas border after suffering losses in northern Ukraine.

According to dpa, the official warned of intense fighting owing to the familiarity of both Ukraine and Russia with the territory in Donbas, following years of conflict there.

"This will be a knife fight. This could be very bloody and very ugly," the official said.

Ukraine calls for global response following train station missile strike

Ukraine demanded more weapons to be sent to the country after it accused Russia of a missile strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian authorities said that the strike killed at least 52 people, among them women and children.

Kramatorsk lies in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The city has been the region's de facto administrative center since pro-Russian separatists took over the city of Donetsk in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike a deliberate attack on civilians.

"We expect a firm global response to this war crime," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukrainian authorities would make sure to establish who gave the order for the strike in order to hold those behind it responsible.

"Any delay in providing... weapons to Ukraine, any refusals, can only mean the politicians in question want to help the Russian leadership more than us," Ukraine's president went on to say in a Friday night video address.

Zelenskyy also called for an energy embargo on Russia and for Russian banks to be cut off from the global system.

"It is energy exports that provide the lion's share of Russia's income and allow the Russian leadership to believe in their impunity," Zelenskyy argued.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Friday

The United States restricted Russia and Belarus' access to imports of fertilizers and pipe valves, among other goods.

The death toll in the missile strike at a train station in eastern Ukraine rose to at least 52 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 300 people had been wounded.

A total of 6,665 people were evacuated from cities across Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an online post.

At least 67 people were buried in a mass grave on the grounds of a church in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said.

Rights organizations criticized Russia's decision to close the offices of 15 international NGOs that were still operating in the country. The organizations included Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

Food prices around the world reached an all-time high last month due to fallout from Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said on Friday.

The mayor of Makariv, a village west of Kyiv, said 132 civilians were found shot to death.

Speaking following talks in Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered Ukraine a first step towards advancing its membership bid in the European Union.

sdi/kb, fb (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)