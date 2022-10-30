  1. Skip to content
Members of Britain's military and border force put out the fire at the Dover migrant processing center
Members of Britain's military and Border Force put out a fire at the migrant processing centerImage: Peter Nicholls/REUTERS
CrimeUnited Kingdom

UK: Dover immigration center hit by petrol bombs — police

21 minutes ago

UK police say the suspect behind the attack has been identified and located. Dover is the main arrival port for migrants crossing the English Channel from France in boats.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iqqp

British police said Sunday that a suspect threw petrol bombs at a migrant processing center in the southern port of Dover.

One person was reportedly injured in the attack.

A police statement said "two to three incendiary devices" were thrown at the facility.

It added that a suspect had been "identified and located."

Video posted online by a GB News journalist showed staff at the center putting out a small fire outside the building's wall.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service later said the fire at the site had been extinguished.

No further details were immediately available.

The Conservative MP for Dover, Nathalie Elphicke, said on Twitter that she was "deeply shocked."

Dover is the main arrival port for migrants crossing the English Channel from France in boats. The number of people making the perilous journey has climbed in recent years, with 40,000 people using that route to reach the UK so far this year. That's up from 28,000 in all of 2021, and 8,500 in 2020.

nm/jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP)

