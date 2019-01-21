 UK must take back refugees despite Brexit, EU′s top court rules | News | DW | 23.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UK must take back refugees despite Brexit, EU's top court rules

The European Court of Justice has reaffirmed the UK's current responsibility under Dublin rules. That means British authorities must take back asylum seekers that entered the EU via the UK, despite its withdrawal.

Silhouette of a migrant near the Eurotunnel in Calais

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Wednesday ruled that British authorities must accept asylum seekers who entered the EU via the UK for the period in which it is a member, even in the event of Brexit.

The ruling could have major consequences for asylum procedures in Europe under the so-called Dublin rules, which gives EU member states the right to deport asylum seekers to their point of entry in the bloc.

What the ruling says:

  • "A Member State that has given notice of its intention to withdraw from the EU … remains the responsible State for the purposes of the Dublin III Regulation"
  • Triggering Article 50, which started Brexit proceedings, "does not have the effect of suspending the application of EU law in that Member State"
  • "Consequently, that law continues in full force and effect in that Member State until the time of its actual withdrawal from the EU"

Read more: Refugee children facing violence at EU borders

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


What happened?

A couple traveled to Ireland with their child after their UK visa expired and applied for asylum there. However, under Dublin rules, Ireland sought to return them to the first country through which they entered the EU, namely the UK.

With Brexit looming, Irish authorities went to the ECJ to determine how the UK's departure would affect asylum procedures, especially as they concern Dublin rules.

Read more: At Irish border, Brexit evokes history of violence

What does this mean for the UK?

The ruling reaffirms the UK's responsibility for the period in which it is an EU member state.

Even in the event of Brexit, British authorities will be responsible for taking back asylum seekers who first entered the EU through the UK and later went on to apply for protection in another member states.

Read more: How the EU's resettlement plan is failing to meet its goal

What happens next?

It depends on how the UK departs the EU. It is likely that the ruling will be part of a package of post-Brexit measures that comprise a deal, if the UK does not crash out of the EU.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 05:44
Now live
05:44 mins.

Former British Prime Minister Blair says: Brexit process is 'a mess'

DW recommends

As UK's EU withdrawal nears, Germany steps up Brexit prep

The Bundestag has ensured that Brits in Germany can still apply for citizenship even after Brexit. But opposition politicians warn that customs officials are not ready for the impending bureaucratic nightmare. (17.01.2019)  

EU asylum policy: Chances for consensus seem slim

A common EU asylum policy before next week's summit? Some say that would require a miracle. German Chancellor Merkel could seek bilateral solutions, but that is no easy task either. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (21.06.2018)  

Refugee children facing violence at EU borders

Violence against refugee children at the EU's external borders is on the rise, says a new report from Save the Children. The organization's Meike Riebau spoke to DW about what minors experience at the bloc's frontiers. (24.12.2018)  

How the EU's resettlement plan is failing to meet its goal

The EU has set up various measures to curb unauthorized migration. One of them is offering more legal pathways to the European Union with the help of resettlement pledges. As a data analysis shows, this is not working. (28.11.2018)  

At Irish border, Brexit evokes history of violence

The Irish border has become the central sticking point in the EU-UK Brexit negotiations. For locals, the prospect of a hard border has brought memories of violence into sharper focus, Arthur Sullivan reports. (14.11.2018)  

How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

From escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa to incoherent asylum policy at home - DW looks at how the EU has found itself in the midst of a refugee crisis. (19.12.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

ECJ ruling

ECJ ruling

Audios and videos on the topic

Former British Prime Minister Blair says: Brexit process is 'a mess'  

Related content

Deutschland - Asylantenheim - Migration

Germany deports record number of refugees to other EU states 21.01.2019

Most of the asylum-seekers that were deported were sent to Italy. The deportations follow the EU's Dublin III rule, which states that applications must be processed in the first country of arrival.

Deutschland Symbolbild Abschiebung

Afghanistan sends deported asylum-seeker back to Germany 10.01.2019

The government of Afghanistan has denied entry to a failed asylum-seeker deported by Germany. The Afghans say the man was turned back at the border as per agreement with the German government because he's mentally ill.

Abschiebung Abschiebeflüge

'Anti-deportation industry' named Germany's Non-Word of the Year 2018 15.01.2019

A right-wing smear against people who legally assist asylum-seekers has been named Germany's non-word of the year for 2018. The term, seen as defamatory and discrediting, was first used by Alexander Dobrindt of the CSU.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 