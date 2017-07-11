UK: Climate protesters glue themselves inside Parliament

Protesters from the climate group Extinction Rebellion have superglued themselves around the speaker's chair inside the House of Commons in London, according to photos shared by the group on Twitter.

The photo showed five activists inside the Parliament building holding up two placards reading "Let the people decide" and "Citizens Assembly now."

Protesters also hung a large banner and padlocked themselves to gates outside Parliament. A total of fifty people were involved in the action, according to the group.

"We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary Estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency," the House of Commons said in a statement. UK lawmakers are not currently sitting, but the country's new prime minister is expected to be announced on Monday.

What did the protesters say?

A statement released by Extinction Rebellion to coincide with their "nonviolent action at the House of Commons" said the activists had legally entered the building with an official tourist booking.

The five people inside the chamber read out a speech that was also published in the statement. "It is possible to act on climate and costs in a way that is fair and supports everyone," the statement said. "But our political system is too out of date and out of touch to see beyond the next election cycle and do what needs to be done."

Instead, the activists called for a citizens' assembly "to upgrade our political system," and slammed the UK government's plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The group said Friday's action was a "launch event" for a five-phase plan that will lead into April next year for which they are planning a "major nonviolent civil resistance."

ab/rt (AP, Reuters)