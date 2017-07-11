 UK cancels first deportation flight to Rwanda | News | DW | 14.06.2022

News

UK cancels first deportation flight to Rwanda

The first deportation from the UK to Rwanda has been grounded after a European Court of Human Rights ruling.

Demonstrators hold placards as they protest against Britain's Rwanda asylum plan outside the High Court in London on June 13, 2022.

The deportation plan has drawn widespread protest

The first asylum-seeker deportation flight from the UK to Rwanda was canceled on Tuesday after a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

ar/aw (AFP, AP) 

