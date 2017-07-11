UK cancels first deportation flight to Rwanda

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The first asylum-seeker deportation flight from the UK to Rwanda was canceled on Tuesday after a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.
ar/aw (AFP, AP)
The UK is set to deport an unspecified number of migrants of various nationalities to Rwanda, in a controversial deal that was given the green light by British courts. Rwandans are watching events unfold with skepticism.