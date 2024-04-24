UK arrests 3 over Channel crossing deaths

British police have accused three men of facilitating illegal immigration after five migrants died attempting to cross the English Channel from France to the UK.

British police said on Wednesday that they had arrested three men in connection with the deaths of five migrants that attempted to cross the Channel from France.

It comes a day after British parliament passed a bill paving the way for asylum seekers to be deported to Rwanda. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has argued the measure will deter migrants from attempting to cross the Channel.

More than 6,000 people are have arrived to Britain this year so far via small boats.

What do we know about the investigation?

The migrants, among which was one child, died on Tuesday after a small overcrowded boat carrying 112 people attempted the crossing and panic spread among the passengers shortly before the vessel reached the shore.

Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said that those arrested were two Sudanese citizens aged 19 and 22 and a 22-year-old national of South Sudan. They were detained on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The three men were suspected of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally, the agency said.

Rescuers picked up about 50 people, with four taken to hospital.

"This tragic incident once again demonstrates the threat to life posed by these crossings and bring into focus why it is so important to target the criminal gangs involved in organizing them," said Craig Turner, NCA Deputy Director of investigations.

"We will do all we can with partners in the UK and France to secure evidence, identify those responsible for this event, and bring them to justice."

French police were conducting their own investigation into the incident, according to the NCA.

sdi/wmr (AFP, Reuters)