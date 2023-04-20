Same-sex relations are already illegal in the highly conservative and religious East African nation, where homophobia and anti-trans sentiment are deeply entrenchedImage: Rebecca Vassie/AP Photo/picture alliance
Uganda president won't sign anti-LGBT right bill — for now
36 minutes ago
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni did not sign into law a controversial bill against homosexuality that would prescribe the death penalty in some cases. He has called for minor changes to the proposed legislation.
Draconian new anti-LGBT legislation passed by the Ugandan parliament went unsigned by President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday.
Museveni's decision was announced after a meeting of lawmakers in his ruling party to "discuss among other (things) the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023." Nearly all the members of his party support the bill that was approved by lawmakers last month.
A spokesman for the president's office said Museveni was not opposed to the punishments proposed in the bill but wants lawmakers to look into "the issue of rehabilitation."
"[Museveni] told the members that he had no objections to the punishments but on the issue of rehabilitation of the persons who have in the past been engaged in homosexuality but would like to live normal lives again," spokesman Sandor Walusimbi said on Twitter without expanding on how an LBGT person's life is not normal.
During the meeting, Museveni condemned homosexuality, saying, "Europe is lost. So they also want us to be lost," according to footage released by public broadcaster UBC.
Museveni also praised lawmakers for approving the bill, which has drawn international condemnation.
"I congratulate you for that strong stand," he said in the video. "It is good that you rejected the pressure from the imperialists. And this is what I told them. Whenever they come to me, I say, 'You, please shut up.'"
Rights groups have said those engaging in same-sex activity could face life imprisonment while repeat offenders could be sentenced to death.
But proponents of anti-LGBTQ measures say harsher legislation is needed to combat homosexuality and defend traditional family values.
European Parliament calls for pressure against Museveni
Also on Thursday, the European Parliament had issued a resolution condemning the bill, and urging the European Union to pressure Museveni against its implementation.
"The resolution deplores President Museveni's contribution to the hateful rhetoric about LGBTIQ persons, adding that EU-Uganda relations will be at stake should the President sign the bill," a statement said.
The resolution was voted in with 416 votes in favor. But it does not oblige Brussels to take action.