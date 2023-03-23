Germany condemns Uganda's new 'draconian' anti-gay law

Those found guilty of "aggravated homosexuality" would face the death penalty and those found guilty of engaging in homosexual acts can face life imprisonment.
The law would also punish people who knowingly harbor, provide medical care or legal assistance to LGBTQ people.
The bill, adopted by parliament, now requires President Yoweri Museveni's signature to become law. It is expected that the 78-year-old president will sign it.
Uganda passes anti-homosexuality bill
International condemnation
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement the bill was "probably among the worst of its kind in the world."
"If signed into law by the president, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other," Türk said.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre echoed that statement, calling the legislation one of the "most extreme in the world."
US national security spokesman John Kirby said if the law were enacted, Washington would "have to take a look" at imposing economic sanctions on Uganda.
A spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell noted that "the EU is deeply concerned by the passing of an anti-homosexuality bill by the Parliament."
"We will continue engaging with authorities & civil society to ensure that all individuals are treated equally," the spokesperson tweeted.