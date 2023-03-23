Germany condemns Uganda's new 'draconian' anti-gay law

The new anti-gay legislation in the East African country would mean long prison terms or even death for people identifying as LGBTQ.

The German government has sharply criticized a new anti-gay law passed by Uganda's parliament, calling it "draconian" and saying it meant "a declaration of war on queer people."

German Commissioner for Human Rights and Humanitarian Assistance Luise Amtsberg said the law "would be a grave violation of human rights."

"I appeal to the Ugandan president not to sign this law," Amtsberg said.

Uganda's parliament on Tuesday passed sweeping anti-gay legislation, which proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relationships.

Germany's commissioner for LGBTIQ+ equality, Sven Lehmann, described it as a "draconian tightening" of the already existing criminalization of homosexuality in the East African country.

Lehmann urged for the legislation to be stopped, saying it amounted to a "declaration of war on queer people."

What is in the bill?

The anti-gay bill would punish people who fail to report homosexual acts with seven to 10 years in prison or heavy fines.

Those found guilty of "aggravated homosexuality" would face the death penalty and those found guilty of engaging in homosexual acts can face life imprisonment.

The law would also punish people who knowingly harbor, provide medical care or legal assistance to LGBTQ people.

The bill, adopted by parliament, now requires President Yoweri Museveni's signature to become law. It is expected that the 78-year-old president will sign it.

International condemnation

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement the bill was "probably among the worst of its kind in the world."

"If signed into law by the president, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other," Türk said.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre echoed that statement, calling the legislation one of the "most extreme in the world."

US national security spokesman John Kirby said if the law were enacted, Washington would "have to take a look" at imposing economic sanctions on Uganda.



The international community has warned of repercussions if the bill is signed into law Image: Rebecca Vassie/AP Photo/picture alliance

A spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell noted that "the EU is deeply concerned by the passing of an anti-homosexuality bill by the Parliament."

"We will continue engaging with authorities & civil society to ensure that all individuals are treated equally," the spokesperson tweeted.

East Africa continues to witness a growing crackdown on LGBTQ people, with Tanzania's ruling party calling for homosexual people to be castrated.

In Kenya, President William Ruto said in early March that homosexuality has no place in the country.

